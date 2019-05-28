Cygnett Hotels & Resorts opens Cygnett Inn La Maison in Gangtok

Cygnett Hotels & Resorts recently opened its new property in Gangtok – Cygnett Inn La Maison. Situated in the heart of the breathtaking valley of Gangtok, strategically located at N.H. 10, Tadong and well connected to all modes of transportation, the hotel welcomes both leisure and business travellers.

Designed by experienced professionals, the hotel offers well-appointed stylish rooms and suites offering vast views of the greenery and scenic beauty. With every offering crafted to the minutest of detail, the hotel claims to offer contemporary amenities, consistent high standards of service, and timeless elegant experiences.

Cygnett Inn La Maison’s ultra-modern stay offers a delicate balance between business and leisure stay. With a grand interior and lavish décor, all rooms at the hotel ooze the vibrancy of Sikkim colours. Specially designed by experienced professionals to match the true style of this paradise, the hotel offers standard-setting rooms that are equipped with all modern amenities and necessary in-room services.

Under the expertise of Corporate Chef Ajay Markan, the hotel’s restaurant – Cygnett Pavilion, serves exclusive gastronomic delights. The menus have been designed to cater the taste buds of locals as well as domestic and international travellers. The hotel recommends to try out Thukpa which is a Himalayan delicacy. The ambiance of the dining space in Cygnett Inn La Maison adds on to the cultural vibe and influence of the place.

The hotel also offers banqueting space for business events and social celebrations. The multipurpose hall is situated at a strategic location with flexible spaces equipped to handle gatherings of any nature and size. In addition to this, an acclaimed blend of thoughtful amenities, agile services and F&B choices ensure a flawlessly orchestrated event – be it meetings, launches, seminars, workshops, weddings, anniversaries, private parties or any other occasion, read a statement issued by the hotel.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarbendra Sarkar, MD, Cygnett Hotels & Resorts, said, “We are absolutely thrilled to announce Cygnett Inn La Maison as a latest addition to the Cygnett family. The Inn promises its guests a truly unmatched Cygnetture experience and a memorable stay with an indisputable location at unbeatable prices.”