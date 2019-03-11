Cygnett Hotels & Resorts launches Cygnett Inn Trendz in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh

Cygnett Hotels & Resorts has launched Cygnett Inn Trendz situated in the heart of capital city of Arunachal Pradesh, at close proximity of the Itanagar railway station. The new hotel is ideal for both business and leisure travellers.

Constructed in a modern contemporary design, the property offers spacious rooms with all modern amenities and in-room service. The hotel also boasts of a well-equipped gym, a swimming pool, and a spa.

Cygnett Inn Trendz offers a variety of dining options including Cygnett Pavilion – an all-day dining restaurant serving menu in breakfast, lunch, and dinner with sumptuous buffet options at discounted prices. The restaurant, operating from 7 am -11 pm, provides guests with global cuisines. For children, the inn offers a game zone.

Furthermore, the hotel also offers conferencing and banqueting services. Decorations in the hall can be custom-made as per clients’ preference and budget. From a gathering of intimate 30 to 50 guests, Cygnett Inn Trendz has all the capacities to offer an outstanding experience. Tailor-made conference packages are also available that one can avail to in order to curate customised events.

The hotel’s Metro Pub allows guests to relax and unwind. With its contemporary décor and cheerful personality, the bar offers a wide selection of labels.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarbendra Sarkar, MD, Cygnett Hotels & Resorts said, “Cygnett Inn Trendz is a place where guests of all groups can have a wonderful time. With all modern facilities, great dining options, rejuvenation activities, active game zone for kids, Cygnett Inn Trendz aims to provide an unparallel experience to all guests.”