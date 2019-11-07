Cygnett Hotels opens Cygnett Style Signature in McLeodganj, Himachal Pradesh

Cygnett Hotels is constantly taking strides to open new properties to promote sublime hospitality experience and promote destinations unlike before. In it’s latest endeavor, the Cygnett Group launched Cygnett Style Signature in McLeodganj, Himachal Pradesh. With this opening, it is inching closer to its target to have an inventory of 35 properties by 2020.

Cygnett Style Signature has been designed strategically and aims to provide travellers enhanced stay experience with tastefully crafted rooms. The rooms have been categorised into Superior, Deluxe and Family rooms.

Speaking about the launch, Sarbendra Sarkar, founder & MD of the group said, “The property promises to be perfect for family groups, while the rooms are equally appealing to an adventurer, addressing all modern-day comforts and needs. The hotel is located close to Dharamshala, Mcleodganj, just one km from the city center, offering a great sight of the mighty Dhauladhar Mountains.”

Cygnett Style Signature is 17 km away from the airport, and a couple of hours away from the nearest railway station.

The hotel also offers unparalleled dining facility, offering Cygnetture Cuisines. This complements the essence of food that one relates to McLeodganj. “Our dining options are not only a treat for our guests but are also the best choice of indulgence for the locals as well. The choice of treats is vivid and highly influencing to cater to the needs of our guests,” Sarkar added.

Conference and banqueting is another dimension that this hotel excels in. It offers an option for expansive and flexible banquet halls in McLeodganj for business meetings and events, catering to MICE groups. Primarily, the central location of the hotel in proximity to modes of travel and social and commercial hubs of the city makes the property an ideal venue for corporate events.