Cygnett Hotels and Resorts opens Cygnett Resort Alaya, Jim Corbett

Cygnett Hotels & Resorts recently launched – Cygnett Resort Alaya, Jim Corbett, which is situated in Ramnagar further down in the hidden village of Kyari. It offers an environment to experience life both in leisure and business dimensions. Tucked in the picturesque landscape in the periphery of Corbett National Park, the resort is suited to spend holidays in absolute privacy that city dwellers long for. The views of inspiring panoramic mountain, misty jungle & swift river from the resort offers a perfect backdrop to enjoy the greens.

Ideal for stay during summers as well as winters, visitors can have a good time by indulging in a wide variety of adventure and activities. Even a quiet time can be comforting. Staying at the resort with loved ones is a charming experience, as guests unwind and surrender to the serenity of the place in the lower Himalayas.

The resort is a great halt point for those going up into the hills or for corporates looking for an ideal team building/networking place with dynamism to energise everybody. Cygnett Resort Alaya treats guests with perfect hospitality and warm and friendly behavior.

The resort, designed by experienced professionals offers thoughtfully appointed rooms and catering with delectable choices of culinary experiences.

Accommodation & facilities

Cygnett Resort Alaya offers an ideal holiday experience in the wilderness with well-furnished rooms, cottages, and suites. The accommodation options, including independent cottages, rooms, and suites, are decked with all luxuries that serve as a great hideout for nature enthusiasts and for anybody who needs a break from the madding crowds. With an impressive interior and lavish décor, all rooms at the resort render a true vibe of the beautiful Ramnagar. The rooms have been carefully crafted by look at every minute detail that guests would need. Rooms come with standard settings equipped with all modern amenities like free Wi-Fi connectivity, minibar, tea/coffee maker, Cygnetture breakfast, complimentary access to swimming pool, eco-friendly toiletries, laundry facility, etc

At the resort, the ‘Cygnett Pavilion — All Day Dining’ caters to the discerning food lovers. The service comprises innovative dishes, luscious food platters, and exotic beverages. The menu has been designed to cater to the taste buds of domestic and international travelers. One can indulge in some of the most amazing delicacies from around the world. The beautiful ambience of the dining space in the resort adds on to the cultural vibe and influence of the place.

Cygnett Resort Alaya has been designed to give an incredible and unforgettable experience to both corporate & leisure travelers. Banquet facility Columbia is a great venue for corporate and social engagements with finest ambience and culinary experiences.

Columbia is equipped to handle gatherings with perfection, and is particularly suited for meetings, launches, seminars, workshops, weddings, anniversaries, private parties and any other occasion. The packages can be tailored to one’s needs, especially for residential conference.

The resort also offers wide party lawns for social and corporate gatherings.

Speaking about the new property in Cygnett’s bouquet of offerings, Sarbendra Sarkar, MD, Cygnett Group, said, “Cygnett Resort Alaya is well positioned to cater to both leisure and MICE customers in the lap of the Himalayas. The resort lives up to the promise of rejuvenating the guests with its wellness services and offers an unmatched Cygnetture experience.”