Cygnett Hotels and Resorts launches Cygnett Resort Mountain Breeze, Nainital

Cygnett Hotels and Resorts’ recently launched Cygnett Resort Mountain Breeze situated in Jeolikot which is well suited to spend holidays for its strategic location against the natural backdrop of Nainital.

The 59-key hotel offers well-appointed stylish rooms and suites offering a panoramic view of the greenery and scenic beauty. Each room boasts of a expansive view of the hills. Cygnett Mountain Breeze offers a rarefied leisure experience to its guests at pocket-friendly prices.

With an impressive interior and lavish décor, all rooms at the hotel render to the true vibe of the beautiful Nainital. Specially designed by experienced professionals to match the true style of this paradise, Cygnett Resort Mountain Breeze is truly a gem located in elegant surrounding that offers standard-setting rooms that are equipped with all modern amenities like free wifi, minibar, tea coffee maker, Cygnetture breakfast, complimentary access to gym, etc., with all the necessary in-room services along with a view to mesmerise your senses.

At the resort, the Cygnett Pavilion – all day dining facility offers innovative dishes, luscious food platters, and exotic beverages. The menus have been designed to cater to the taste buds of locals as well as domestic and international travellers. The ambience of the dining space in the resort adds on to the cultural vibe and influence of the place.

Cygnett Resort Mountain Breeze offers an incredible value and an unforgettable experience when it comes to hosting corporate events. The hall is situated at a superb location with flexible banqueting spaces equipped to handle gatherings of any nature and size. In addition to this, an acclaimed blend of thoughtful hi-tech amenities, agile service, and superb culinary offerings ensure a flawlessly orchestrated event every time- be it meetings, launches, seminars, workshops, weddings, anniversaries, private parties or any other occasion. Tailor-made residential conference packages are also available.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarbendra Sarkar, MD, Cygnett Hotels & Resorts, said, “Cygnett Resort Mountain Breeze is a gem in the lap of nature. The resort promises its guests a truly unmatched Cygnetture experience and a memorable stay with an undisputed location at unbeatable prices.”