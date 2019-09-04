Curio Collection by Hilton debuts in South East Asia, opens SAii Lagoon Maldives

Hilton announced recently the opening of SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, a free-spirited tropical escape that offers sun, sea, style and sustainability, creating a playful getaway for groups of fun-seeking friends, couples and families. Nestled within the idyllic Emboodhoo Lagoon, SAii Lagoon Maldives forms part of Crossroads Maldives, the country’s first and only integrated resort and game-changing retreat.

The opening of SAii Lagoon Maldives also marks the debut of Curio Collection by Hilton in South East Asia, and the fifth Curio Collection by Hilton property in Asia Pacific. With a total of 198 rooms and villas, the resort will be Hilton’s third property in the Maldives, making the global hospitality company the largest and longest-running international hotel operator in the Maldives. Hilton opened the country’s first internationally branded resort in 1997, and today, it operates Conrad Maldives Rangali Island which features 151 villas, suites and THE MURAKA Residence, as well as the 122-villa Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, which was recently unveiled in July 2019.

“For over 20 years, through the many firsts that Hilton has introduced in the Maldives, we have been sparking travelers’ imagination of waking up right above the Indian Ocean, or dining and even sleeping beneath the crystal-blue sea. In addition to putting the Maldives on the global map, we have brought meaningful opportunities for employment and we continue to make positive contributions to the livelihood and well-being of local communities said Alan Watts, president, Asia Pacific, Hilton. “With the launch of SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, we are looking to further deepen ‘The Hilton Effect’ in the Maldives and continue to set new benchmarks for hospitality through innovation.”

Just 15 minutes by boat from Malé International Airport, SAii Lagoon Maldives will be an outstanding option for island vacation-seekers on all occasions – from exotic weekend breaks to immersive extended vacations.

“We are excited to welcome the world to SAii Lagoon Maldives. Guests will be able to experience the exquisite beauty of this destination, with plenty of places to stay and play. The architecture is quirky, and the interiors are daring. And yet, the resort also has a wonderfully inspiring ambience. We want everyone to walk into the resort and instantly feel a sense of excitement and exploration,” said Martin van der Reijden, GM, SAii Lagoon Maldives, and VP – operations, Crossroads Maldives.

“The Maldives is a dream destination for global travelers and we are thrilled to pair its tropical charm with Curio Collection’s spirit of discovery. SAii Lagoon Maldives is a breathtaking resort with distinct character and direct access to the fantastic facilities at CROSSROADS Maldives. Supported by Hilton’s 100 years of hospitality, guests of this resort are guaranteed memorable experiences in one of the most beautiful destinations in the world,” said Mark Nogal, global head, Curio Collection by Hilton.

Every room at SAii Lagoon Maldives is adorned with a bright, contemporarily eclectic design that reflects the archipelago’s maritime heritage, complete with natural textures, driftwood décor and marine-inspired hues and views. Guests can choose from a series of rooms and villas, including overwater pool villas.

The resort’s innovation is also showcased at its restaurants and bars. Miss Olive Oyl is a vibrant poolside Mediterranean seafood grill and bar, while Mr. Tomyam is an exciting Thai fusion eatery with an open kitchen and alfresco dining areas. bean/Co serves fresh coffee, premium tea and grab and go snacks, including healthy wraps and signature ice cream sticks. Guests will also have access to Café del Mar, the world-famous beach club, which will bring Balearic beats, beach parties and international DJs to the Maldives for the first time.

The resort’s ocean-view infinity pool and fitness center will allow guests to refresh and recharge in paradise. A wide range of water sports and recreational facilities will also be available at The Marina @ CROSSROADS, a 30-berth marina and vibrant lifestyle district.

The PADI-certified Watersports & Dive Center will provide regular excursions and private tours into the underwater world. The Marine Discovery Centre will teach guests about the resort’s extensive conservation activities, including a Junior Coral Curator program and clownfish release initiatives, and the Maldives Discovery Centre will showcase the culture of this captivating country. Other facilities include the Lèn Be Well Spa and Junior Beach Club and Camp.

The Marina @ Crossroads will also house the Crossroads Event Hall, which can be accessed directly from SAii Lagoon Maldives via a footbridge. The first dedicated conference center in the Maldives, this state-of-the-art facility will provide options for all types of business functions, whether it be large-scale corporate events or innovative team building breaks.

SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton is also part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 17 world-class brands. Members who book directly through the preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Hilton Honors Points and money to book a stay, free standard Wi-Fi and an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key.

To celebrate the hotel’s opening, Hilton Honors members will earn an additional 1,000 points per night for bookings from now until February 29, 2020 when booking directly with Hilton.