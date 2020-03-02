Crowne Plaza Greater Noida launches VR Experience Centre

Read Article

Crowne Plaza Greater Noida, a leading business hotel in Delhi NCR has launched World’s first Hotel Virtual Reality Experience Center, in association with Noida-based VR-Tech startup, The Knotty Tales. The Experience Centre was inaugurated by Dr Mahesh Sharma, MP G B Nagar and ex central minister, Government Of India.

The VR Experience Center, located strategically at the hotel lobby, would allow users to indulge in an immersive 8K three-dimensional, computer generated virtual environment that can be explored and interacted with as per the client’s requirements. With this initiative, Crowne Plaza Greater Noida becomes the world’s first hotel to adopt VR technology with a physical Experience Centre on-site.

“This is the future”, said hotel General Manager, Ashwani Nayar at the launch event. “VR is such a powerful immersive medium that perfectly complements the experiential nature of our industry. I am certain about the potential this holds for hotels to technologically advance the way we present our product to a prospective client or a business partner,” he added.

Apart from 3D mapping of each and every facet of the hotel property, Virtual Reality would provide the hotel an edge in several aspects.

Virtual and Physical Inspection – Complementing a physical inspection, the 8K VR Services would additionally enable the clients to experience a 360 tour of various hotel spaces from one point at the lobby. This will be a unique immersive and interactive virtual experience that would etch an impact the guests will remember for a long time.

Showcase Multiple Décor Setups – Virtual Reality would play a key role in showcasing hotel’s expansive and versatile 51,000 sq ft banqueting space. It would also allow the guests to experience and visualise multiple décor setups for the same space, thus assisting with decision making and positive closure of business queries.

Global Distribution through WAVE (WhatsApp Virtual Experience) – Exclusively created by TheKnottyTales, WAVE helps send Virtual Experience of the hotel to internal or external stakeholders in any part of the world through any instant messaging platform including WhatsApp & Facebook messenger.

Virtual Booking Process – Now, VR guided solutions will make it possible for the prospective clients to survey different services of the property and get important information about them through a live chat before booking. Thus, helping in enhancement of sales and easy way to track the consumer behavior.

Scalable – to add new events, properly enhancements, saves cost on printing materials, support training, adds a reporting of past events, data mining for customer profiling with a trailblazing 8K technology.

This technology additionally allows the product to be carried to the doorsteps of the potential customers and allow a technologically advanced way to explore a hotel like never before.