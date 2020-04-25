Crowne Plaza Greater Noida launches food home delivery service

Read Article

In current times it is essential to stay home to be safe. Keeping this in mind, Crowne Plaza Greater Noida has launched food delivery services to allow their guests to enjoy their favourite dishes from the menus in the comfort of their homes.

A multi-cuisine menu is available for guests to choose from. From light meals to main course and desserts, from western, pan-Asian to Indian selection, the menu offers varied choices to satiate every taste bud. Crowne Plaza Greater Noida is also offering home delivery of freshly prepared cakes and pastries so the guests can dress up special occasions with beautiful cakes along with sumptuous food. Fresh breads are also available on order.

The food is freshly prepared by professional chefs with utmost care for hygiene and safety, the hotel said in a statement. The delivery is being done by the hotel team themselves in the hotel’s own sanitised vehicles. Contactless delivery is encouraged and only digital payments are accepted.

Guests can avail free home delivery within a 10-km radius and on a minimum billing of Rs 1000 +taxes. For longer distances, delivery fee shall apply. Order for cake has to be placed a minimum 24 hours in advance.

The orders can be placed between 12 noon – 10 pm by dialing 0120 6734960 / 92054 84506 (also on WhatsApp).