Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

People on the move

Home > Latest Updates > Crowne Plaza Greater Noida launches food home delivery service
Latest Updates

Crowne Plaza Greater Noida launches food home delivery service

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Read Article

In current times it is essential to stay home to be safe. Keeping this in mind, Crowne Plaza Greater Noida has launched food delivery services to allow their guests to enjoy their favourite dishes from the menus in the comfort of their homes.

A multi-cuisine menu is available for guests to choose from. From light meals to main course and desserts, from western, pan-Asian to Indian selection, the menu offers varied choices to satiate every taste bud. Crowne Plaza Greater Noida is also offering home delivery of freshly prepared cakes and pastries so the guests can dress up special occasions with beautiful cakes along with sumptuous food. Fresh breads are also available on order.

The food is freshly prepared by professional chefs with utmost care for hygiene and safety, the hotel said in a statement. The delivery is being done by the hotel team themselves in the hotel’s own sanitised vehicles. Contactless delivery is encouraged and only digital payments are accepted.

Guests can avail free home delivery within a 10-km radius and on a minimum billing of Rs 1000 +taxes. For longer distances, delivery fee shall apply. Order for cake has to be placed a minimum 24 hours in advance.

The orders can be placed between 12 noon – 10 pm by dialing 0120 6734960 / 92054 84506 (also on WhatsApp).

Share

Related posts

Barbeque Nation hosts Mexican food festival ‘La Mexicana’

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Delhi HC gives nod for public auctioning of Taj Mansingh

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Hilton Worldwide opens 4,000th hotel

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More