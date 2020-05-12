Crowne Plaza Changi Airport named World’s Best Airport Hotel by Skytrax for sixth consecutive year

Read Article

Crowne Plaza Changi Airport has been awarded Skytrax World’s Best Airport Hotel for the sixth successive year in the 2020 World Airport Awards announced recently. The winners from 2020 World Airport Awards were a result of Skytrax’s global survey conducted from September 2019 to February 2020 with participation from over 100 customer nationalities.

Located at Singapore Changi Airport with direct access to all airport terminals and Jewel, Crowne Plaza Changi Airport caters to travellers who will have more reason for a longer stayover, as well as local visitors seeking meeting venues or a relaxing staycation – thanks to the variety of lifestyle offerings available within and around the hotel. In addition to deluxe rooms offering unrivalled views of Jewel, guests can enjoy room packages including tickets to Jewel’s Canopy Park attractions such as the Discovery Slides, Foggy Bowls, Petal Garden and Topiary Walk.

Bruno Cristol, general manager, Crowne Plaza Changi Airport said, “We are delighted to be recognised once more as the World’s Best Airport Hotel, and for the sixth consecutive year. This much-coveted accolade is a testament to our commitment towards service excellence and success in delivering the Crowne Plaza’s Dare to Connect service style. I would like to thank our team for this remarkable achievement and their tireless dedication championing a better way of business travel. A big thank you to everyone who voted for us and Skytrax. Our deepest appreciation to all our guests for your confidence and continuous support. We look forward to welcoming you again at Crowne Plaza Changi Airport.”

Globally, the Crowne Plaza brand provides upscale accommodation at over 430 hotels and nearly 60 Crowne Plaza properties are located at top airport locations including Amsterdam’s Schipholand Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airports. Specially designed to help business travellers to recharge, Crowne Plaza champions a better way of business travel for modern business productivity.

The Worklife Room is designed with distinctive yet flexible zones that help travellers work, relax and recharge, all in the comfort of their guest rooms. The Sleep Advantage program ensures all guests get a great night’s sleep to power through their day. Intuitively designed, the Plaza Workspace is a collection of flexible spaces that encourages guests to work, collaborate and socialise, all within the hotels’ inspiring spaces. Excellent and engaging guest experiences are further enhanced by Dare to Connect service style brought to life by dedicated hotel teams.