Crafters Tap House & The Little Easy host Powai’s first bar takeover

Crafters Tap House and The Little Easy recently partnered to host the first ever bar takeover in Powai this February. It was the first time that a tap house played host to a speakeasy in the history of bar takeovers in Mumbai, making it an interesting mingle of offerings for suburban Mumbaikars.

It was a unique takeover not by a liquor brand but by a bar itself, as The Little Easy, a speakeasy-inspired cocktail bar from Bandra took over at Crafters Tap House, Powai’s only microbrewery. The Little Easy presented its finest of cocktails at Crafters Tap House – known for its choicest craft beer, from Feb 19 to February 23, 2020. As the venue partner, the signature menu also had Crafters Tap House’s craft beer in one of the cocktails served by The Little Easy during the takeover.

The Little Easy, known for its Prohibition-era themed cocktails and warm lit decor, constantly experiments with their offerings to present their patrons, the best of alcoholic delight. Regular bar takeovers by famous liquor brands have been its signature, since its inception. Crafters Tap House, on the other hand, has become a den for beer-lovers with its wide array of craft beer- from fruity to wheat beer or from the light to the dark and strong, alongside Indian and global cuisine.

Commenting on the collaboration, Vishesh Shah, director, The Little Easy said, “This is the first time we are showcasing our cocktails at a different bar space. We are featuring our best-selling cocktails from our new bar menu with a new twist, this will be available to all at The Little Easy post this launch at the Crafters Taphouse. We have collaborated with Brown Forman’s Jack Daniel’s Old No.7, Finlandia Vodka & eL Jimador Tequila, Beam Suntory’s Japanese Craft Gin – Roku Gin and India’s first handcrafted gin – Greater than which gives our cocktails a premium touch. We are looking forward to coming to Crafters Tap House, to interact with the people of Powai and serving the happy kind of high.”

“Both Vishesh and I caught the ‘brew bug’ early, the only difference being I chose beer whereas he chose cocktails,” mentions Vipul Hirani, founder, Crafters Tap House. “We were very excited to explore how we could combine our expertise to create something unique and bring their craft to our tap house. We both also sincerely believe that it’s all in the hands and hence, to challenge one’s current view of bar experience, we have invited The Little Easy to showcase their handcrafted cocktails at Crafters Tap House for five days.”

During the collaboration period, Crafters Tap House showcased a beverage menu shuffle dedicated to The Little Easy cocktail masterpieces. The ‘takeover’ cocktail menu included refreshing cocktails like Gentleman’s Sour, Bond in India, Bee Stringer, Twisted Margarita, Camp Fire Crunch, Caramel Julep, Pondicherry Essence, Pride of Gindia and The Patronus from the House of The Little Easy.

Excited about the initiative, Avril Gonsalves, bar manager, The Little Easy said, “It is indeed a wonderful opportunity to present our signature Prohibition era- themed cocktails at the Crafters Tap House. In these cocktails, we have added house-made syrups with Indian spices to give a new twist and flavour to the drinks. Some of the highlights for this event will be ‘Bond in India’, the classic martini with a twist of green mango syrup, which Maharashtra is famous for; and ‘Bee stinger’ in which JD honey will add the sweetness and the garnishing with raspberry and mint leaves will present a look of beehive on a tree.”