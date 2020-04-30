Covid-19 impact: Food safety testing market to grow at a CAGR of 16.6 per cent

Read Article

According to a recent research report by Reportlinker titled Food Safety Testing Market by Testing Technologies, Targets Tested And Region – Global Forecast to 2021, the impact of Covid-19 on food safety testing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.6 per cent in terms of value.

The realistic Covid-19 impact on the global food safety testing market is estimated to be valued at US$ 10.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 12.3 billion by 2021, recording a CAGR of 16.6 per cent. Growing concerns among consumers for processed food due to the outbreak of Covid-19 across the globe will increase the security and safety of food products, thus driving the food safety testing industry growth.

By testing technologies, the DNA-based segment accounted for the larger share in 2019.

The DNA-based segment accounted for a majority share in the food safety testing market. DNA-based technology is used to manufacture multiple copies of genetic materials of micro organisms.This helps in testing the contamination of food products in less duration of time. Due to its ability to test multiple targets simultaneously, it is an effective technology resulting in the segment accounting for a significant share in the food safety testing industry.

By targets tested, the pathogen segment in the impact of COVID-19 on food safety testing market is estimated to account for the larger share.

Based on the targets tested, the market is segmented into pathogen, GMO, mycotoxin, and allergen.The pathogen segment is estimated to account for the larger share of the market, because of growing consumer concern towards pathogen outbreaks. The illness triggered by the prevalence of pathogens in food can be range from mild to severe. Hence, the demand for pathogen testing is expected to rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

North America accounted for the largest share of the food safety testing industry, due to the stringent regulations to control the outbreak of food-borne diseases.

The impact of Covid-19 on the food safety testing market in the North American region is driven primarily by growing consumer awareness toward the safety of food products. The region is also among the largest consumers of packaged and processed food. Strong investment in R&D and technological advancements for laboratories and test kits are expected to have a positive impact on the food safety testing industry in North America.

The Covid-19 impact on the food safety testing market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW (South America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Leading players profiled in this report include the following:

Eurofins (Luxembourg)

SGS (Switzerland)

Intertek (UK)

Bureau Veritas (France)

TÜV SÜD (Germany)

