Courtyard By Marriott Pune Chakan serves customised outdoor service catering

Courtyard by Marriott Pune Chakan understands that a large part of the enjoyment of any celebration is the type of food served. Ensuring the cuisine matches your vision for a successful and happy event is part of the commitment to you. Having handled a crowd of approximately 39,000 people, the team is an expert in managing both corporate and social events.

Whether you’re planning an elegant late-night soiree, wedding or a laid-back brunch gathering, the team of expert caterers at Courtyard by Marriott Chakan are always available to help you execute your vision. Enjoy every second of your day while the dedicated staff members take care all of the details- from set up, food service to clean-up.

The hotel catering offers a variety of dazzling menus for your evening meet ups. Start the night with a selection of sophisticated displayed sparkling sips. For the main course, treat your guests with stellar custom made cuisine and warm-intuitive service. Finish the night with handcrafted top-shelf cocktails and made-from-scratch wedding cake prepared by the master pastry chef.

Put a fresh twist on your wedding with the irresistible brunch menus, which feature a variety of juices and plenty of flaky pastries and colourful fruits. Savoury options include scrambled eggs, grits with cheddar cheese and fresh bagels with an array of flavourful spreads.

The team of culinary experts at Courtyard by Marriott Pune – Chakan, go above and beyond to make the guests’ vision, tastes and dreams come true for an unforgettable experience that exceeds every expectation.