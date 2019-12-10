Courtyard by Marriott opens India’s 18th hotel in Amritsar

Courtyard by Marriott recently opened the Courtyard by Marriott Amritsar, marking the brand’s 18th property to open in India.

Situated in the spiritually revered city of the Golden Temple, Courtyard by Marriott Amritsar aims to deliver a comfortable and relaxing stay experience. Equipped with contemporary rooms, plush bedding, fascinating artwork, thoughtful amenities, ergonomic work areas and smart technology, the property makes for an ideal choice when travelling for business or leisure.

The hotel features 104 beautifully appointed and immaculately designed guestrooms complete with rich textures, vibrant hues and rich city views. The rooms are ingeniously designed to be flexible yet relaxed, allowing business travellers, families and tourists to soak in the environment and enjoy the city. Some of the finest Indian and global cuisines can be enjoyed at Amritsar Kitchen – the hotel’s all-day dining outlet led by Chef Anirudh Deshpande. Tuck into local favourites and experiment with continental delights as Chef and his team serve the best of both worlds on a plate. Vue Bar and Grill – the chic rooftop bar overlooks the cityscape and makes for a perfect destination to unwind after a long day with handpicked cocktails and succulent grills.

Neeraj Govil, senior vice president, South Asia, Marriott International said, “Courtyard by Marriott is one of our fastest-growing brands globally and based on the success of the brand in India, we foresee tremendous opportunities for our newest addition in Amritsar. Courtyard by Marriott encourages its forward-thinking guests to always follow their passion. With the evolution of today’s business traveller, the brand has re-imagined itself to align with a guest’s personality and lifestyle. This brand identity is designed to showcase our passion through all the elements at the hotel. By reinforcing its core values of being Passionate, Forward and Engaging, we are committed to bring the best of the Courtyard brand to the Indian market.”

With up to 4700 sq ft of spacious meeting and banquet spaces that feature an in-built LED wall, Courtyard by Marriott Amritsar is also the perfect venue to host multiple events. Ranging from intimate business meetings and corporate training sessions, to large scale weddings and conferences.

“We are extremely proud to be part of the Courtyard family”, said Rahul Sharma, hotel manager, Courtyard by Marriott Amritsar. “Built for our passion-driven guests, Courtyard by Marriott Amritsar is a stylish, modern hotel designed to provide the best in-house services and facilities for both business and leisure travelers. We look forward to creating memorable stay experiences through personalized touches that will set new hospitality standards in Amritsar.”

Located just 20 minutes from Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, Courtyard by Marriott Amritsar is serenely quaint, immersed in the vibe and warmth that comes from sharing space with a globally renowned and peaceful shrine – The Golden Temple. Guests can also witness the historic “lowering of the flags ceremony” at the Wagah Border, visit the Jallianwala Bagh and its world-class War Memorial, the Gobindgarh Fort and the Harike Bird Sanctuary.