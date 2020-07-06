Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road launches The Gift of Giving initiative

Read Article

Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road recently launched their delivery menu, Marriott on Wheels with a bigger objective of giving back to the society in these unprecedented, trying times. Their initiative, The Gift of Giving, was launched on June 5 which contributes a portion of the revenue from home delivery orders toward feeding the underprivileged children.

With every order placed directly with the property, the hotel extends a helping hand to an underprivileged child by giving them a meal. Pranay Verdia, GM of the hotel, said “Amidst this crisis, we are witnessing some unbelievable stories of people’s innate spirit to serve. At Courtyard by Marriott, we wish to contribute by taking baby steps in the communities where we live. This contribution might be very small when compared to the challenge posed by this situation; however, it is through these gestures that we are able to define the true meaning of our lives.”

Recently, the team visited Madhu Mansion Charitable Trust – an NGO adopted by the hotel, to distribute packed meals to the children at this organization. The NGO houses around 60 kids aged between 1 – 17 years. This will be a continued activity where the hotel would contribute meals or daily essentials for the rest of the year to Madhu Mansion based on their requirement. In an attempt to achieve this, Courtyard by Marriott ORR has also been actively seeking partnerships with organizations and with philanthropists in individual capacities to help us provide these kids with basic amenities. One can contribute by ordering a meal directly with the hotel or companies can place bulk packed orders directly to participate in this noble cause.

According to the new UNICEF report, an estimated 120 million children living in South Asian countries, could slip into poverty within the next six months due to the Covid-19 crisis, taking the total number of such kids in the region to 360 million. The report covers eight South Asian countries namely Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, the Maldives and Sri Lanka. The report says that an estimated 240 million children already live in “multi-dimensional” poverty – including factors such as poor health, lack of education, poor sanitation and poor quality of work in these countries. The report also flags the negative impact of Covid-related disruption to vaccination, nutrition and other vital services. The hotel team will put in efforts to continually support the underprivileged in their attempt to contribute to the cause of humanity.