Courtyard by Marriott Amritsar opens rooftop bar VUE Bar & Grill

After the successful unveiling of its all-day dining restaurant – Amritsar Kitchen, Courtyard by Marriott Amritsar has opened VUE Bar & Grill – the most anticipated rooftop bar.

Offering a fresh atmosphere to unwind, this outlet boasts of live DJ performances, handpicked cocktails, flavorsome grills, and, if you are lucky, local celebrity sighting or two. VUE Bar & Grill, coated in warm tones and shades; offers stunning views of the city skyline. Setting the mood with ambient music, a menu with gastronomic classics, this bar promises to provide the best in nightlife entertainment.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Sharma, hotel manager, Courtyard by Marriott Amritsar, said, “Located in an enchanting city offering a wealth of dining options, ‘VUE’ which interprets a beautiful scenic view, stands true to its name We expect people to swing by to enjoy a night of live entertainment and music. With this opening, we have entered into the party scene of Amritsar and are all set to be the most favored destination for Amritsar’s glitterati.”

The bar situated on the ninth floor presents the euphoric view of the cityscape and nightlights. Only steps away from guest’s rooms, is the perfect venue to dine and enjoy a cocktail of your choice. Equipped with an expert mixologist, his exemplary skills behind the bar definitely sweeps the audiences of their feet. The mixologist mesmerizes guests with as much style in comparison to any performer worth his art. The lounge also offers an array of sundowners and delightful late-night mixes with upbeat tunes.

Signature cocktails and curated blends on the menu include jack rose (rum with berries flavored with berries, peaty lemon grass (lemongrass infused whisky), mango chilli (vodka with mango) the grills section had a splendid list with murgh malai tikka, seekh kebab, mahi tikka and tacos filled with barbequed chicken.