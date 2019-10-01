Courtyard by Marriott, Ahmedabad celebrates Navratri with Visamo Kids Foundation

As part of ‘Spirit to Serve’ initiative, Courtyard by Marriott Ahmedabad hosted kids from Visamo Kids Foundation to spread the essence of Navratri.

The festival of Navratri signifies the triumph of good over evil, and the hotel believes that there is no better way of celebrating the festival than sharing the joy with the children. The faces of these special guests lit up as they were treated to a “Satvik Navratri Thali” by one of the renowned hotels in the hospitality industry.

A statement by Courtyard by Marriott Ahmedabad said, “It gives us immense happiness to have the kids sample our special Navratri Thali and to see them enjoy the traditional food is a real treat for us. We believe in sharing festivities with this future world citizens and ensuring they grow up believing that the goodness in our hearts will always triumph over the evil – just like the festival of Navratri.”

The hotel will be serving this special Satvik Navratri Thali to the guests from 29th September, 6:30 pm onwards at Bayleaf.