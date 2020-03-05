Court of Master Sommeliers with Lucaris concludes third chapter in India

Read Article

The third chapter of the Introductory and Certified Sommelier certification course by Court of Master Sommeliers concluded in Mumbai on March 4, 2020 at The Leela Mumbai. Sonal Holland, India’s first Master of Wine and brand ambassador of Lucaris, conducted an exclusive Lucaris masterclass for the students.

The ethos and principles of Lucaris revolve around understanding the importance of the wine and food service industry. The brand believes in supporting and encouraging young talent in the hospitality industry in India. They have chosen to support the Court of Master Sommelier for the third consecutive year to uplift the sommeliers from across the world who participate and grown into the World’s best Sommeliers one day.

On this fruitful partnership of three years, Ronan Sayburn MS, CEO of Court of Master Sommelier said, “It’s very important to enjoy good wine and to drink it out of very good quality glasses. Lucaris has a fantastic range of glasses for all different styles of wine whether its red, white or any other. For professional wine sommeliers it’s a really important to use top quality glasses. Thank you Lucaris for supporting us for our third year.”

Lucaris conducted an exclusive master class for the Court of Master Sommelier students, from various countries such as Maldives, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Thailand and more, who are professionals in leading international hotel chains such as JW Marriott Aerocity Delhi, The Lalit Mumbai, The Leela Mumbai, ITC Maratha Mumbai, ITC Maratha, Sheraton, among others.

The exclusive class conducted by Sonal Holland MW showcased with the theme “The Anatomy of Wine Glass”, describes how the shape of a wine glass can alter the perception of the wine. On the opportunity to curate this interactive session, Holland said, “A fine set of crystal glassware such as the Lucaris range can have a profound and positive effect on a wine’s sensorial expression. They can almost always enhance the sensorial perception of an ordinary wine and are nearly an indispensable accessory to enjoying fine wines. As a Master of Wine, I am especially thrilled at the unique opportunity to present the impressively high-quality attributes of Lucaris crystal glassware to aspiring students of the Court of Master Sommelier.”