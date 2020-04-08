Corona Scare – No lockdown on your eating plans: Vikram Goel

Read Article

Vikram Goel, MD, RATIONAL India, writes that how, during these difficult times when consuming home-delivered food, the call of the hour is to be cautious but not panic

The year 2020 did start with a bang, but one which we all so badly wish against. Just when people were getting on with the New Year, the news of the COVID-19 outbreak left everyone stunned. Before one could take a deep breath and come to terms with it, Coronavirus had spread its tentacles to half the world. India too is now in the middle of this pandemic just as countries across the globe, and has sealed its borders, suspending international & domestic flights, shutting down offices, institutions and taking stringent steps to deal with this global health crisis.

Though a lot is being talked and written about “What to Do and What Not to Do” in terms of personal hygiene, nothing much is being discussed about food habits during this unfortunate pandemic. The ideal situation would be to have clean hygienic food prepared at home. However, this is not a luxury many can afford. Most millennials today stay away from home or stay in nuclear families and depend heavily on ‘outside food’. The multitude of food delivery apps has made it super easy to order-in food at any time of the day or night. Customers today are spoilt with choices. Be it cuisine from across the world or a hot cuppa at the stroke of midnight – they can have it all with a few taps on their phones.

Hard to believe, but the truth is – not much needs to change as far as ordering food is concerned. The call of the hour is to be cautious but not panic. One should make wise choices regarding where to order food from and go ahead. As per WHO’s Practising Food Safety guideline, one does not need to worry “if food items are cooked thoroughly and properly handled during preparation”. And thankfully, technology today has made it possible to cook food in commercial kitchens with great hygienic precision. Many restaurants and catering establishments in India as well as abroad use multifunctional and smart cooking devices like combi-ovens which cook delicious food in a commercial kitchen setup using minimal human intervention. These state-of-art intelligent and automated cooking gadgets can grill, roast, bake, steam, stew, blanch or poach any food completely on its own. All these without compromising on the taste, texture, and quality of the dishes prepared. They also have a self-cleaning feature that assures complete hygiene before and after the cooking process, thus leaves nothing to chance.

The food industry too has stepped up in this hour of need with many food supply chains adopting best practices in terms of delivering food in the most hygienic way. Lot is being done to sensitise delivery boys and restaurant workers both in terms of personal sanitation and preparing, packaging and delivering food in the most hygienic way. So, if you have chosen your outlet/restaurant with care, you need not worry about eating outside food.

India currently is at an important threshold and the days to come will etch itself in the country’s medical history. It is time for us, as a nation, to be realistic, pragmatic and not spread fear. Social distancing is the norm of the day with each being responsible for one’s utmost hygiene. Though the current lockdown may adversely affect all businesses, with growth charts taking a beating, what is most important at this point is to flatten the curb and stop the rapid spread of this novel virus.

Last but not the least, caution alone is the golden word. According to experts, so far there is “no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with transmission of the virus”. You can just about eat any food item which is cooked and served in a hygienic manner. Take extra care to wash your hands well with soap before and after meals, keep your utensils clean and we all shall be fine.