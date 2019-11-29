Corona partners with JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru to launch urban oasis ‘Merak’

Corona, from the world’s leading brewer Anheuser Busch InBev (AB InBev) in association with JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru today unveiled a one-of-a-kind urban oasis ‘Merak’ by Corona, which embodies the brand’s belief that outdoors is where the best version of ourselves shine through. Introduced in India for the first time ever, Merak by Corona inspires people to truly disconnect from their everyday routine and reconnect with nature, thereby experiencing outdoors, indoor. As part of this, Corona reimagined a section of the hotel into a unique city escape and this strategic alliance will enable Bangaloreans to kick back and rejuvenate themselves over bespoke cocktails, a custom-made menu and a distinct tropical atmosphere.

A recent research found that almost 95 per cent people spend their time indoors and are constantly wearied, owing to the never-ending hustle. Merak by Corona celebrates the moments spent outside, being one with nature, by reclaiming an urban dwelling and transforming it through a sensorial experience created by two like-minded partners – Natura and WeCreate. The interiors are inspired by picturesque landscapes with design elements crafted from 100 per cent authentic material. The open bar setup is surrounded by greenery that helps reinforce the tropical ambiance. A generous mix of old and new furniture from swings to wood blocks, all carved out of natural materials, truly brings alive the rawness of the space.

Commenting on the grand launch, Udit Mediratta, director – Global Brands – South Asia, AB InBev, said, “We are delighted to partner with JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru to offer our consumers a perfect urban escape in the heart of the city where they can embrace the outdoors. Corona personifies outdoor living through all its efforts which inspired us to bring this urban oasis to India for the very first time. We aim to deliver a unique experience to our consumers who wish to take a break from their routine and reenergise in the midst of nature resonating with the brand’s outdoor narrative. While we have launched the first urban oasis in Bangalore, we are constantly looking at ways to replicate this paradise destination and expand our efforts in other key cities in the following year.”

This partnership represents the pioneering spirit of the two brands and their combined synergies will offer an unmatched experience to a wide range of consumers.

On the successful launch of Merak, Reuben Kataria, GM, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru, said, “JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru is known for its superlative F&B offerings and customised guest experiences. With ‘Merak at Spice Terrace’, our latest offering in association with Corona, we are taking a step closer in creating a space that promotes and encourages people to experience the outdoors in an urban setup. We are very excited to be the first hotel in the country to have one of a kind restaurant and are confident, Merak will set new industry standards in hospitality and guest experience.”