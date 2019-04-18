Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Our aim is to open 20 outlets…

People on the move

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

The Authentic dining experience

Latest Updates

Cornitos launches Mélange veggie nacho crisps

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Keeping pace with the trend of healthy snacking, Cornitos has developed an innovative product – Mélange Veggie Nacho crisps, made from natural vegetable extracts blended with corn masa & seasoned with Himalayan pink salt and roast garlic.

Melange nacho crisps is mix of beetroot nachos, spinach nachos and white beans nachos in a single pack. Each vegetable blended with corn masa gives a special colour, flavour, and health benefit to nacho crisps.

Speaking about the launch, Vikram Agarwal, MD, Greendot Health Foods Pvt Ltd, said, “The Melange Nacho crisps range has been a great hit amongst our patrons for its unique taste, health benefits of veggies and of course the appetizing look.”

Veggie nacho crisps are made by Mexican process, of making stone-ground masa. The crisps are original wedge-shaped, extra thin, gluten-free and cooked in healthy corn oil.

Related posts

TrustYou partners with eRevMax for LIVE OS

Mohit Rathod

Balaji Sarovar Premiere Solapur receives Leed India Gold rating

Mohit Rathod

Lite Bite Foods to offer delicacies in Indian Railways

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More