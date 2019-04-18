Cornitos launches Mélange veggie nacho crisps

Keeping pace with the trend of healthy snacking, Cornitos has developed an innovative product – Mélange Veggie Nacho crisps, made from natural vegetable extracts blended with corn masa & seasoned with Himalayan pink salt and roast garlic.

Melange nacho crisps is mix of beetroot nachos, spinach nachos and white beans nachos in a single pack. Each vegetable blended with corn masa gives a special colour, flavour, and health benefit to nacho crisps.

Speaking about the launch, Vikram Agarwal, MD, Greendot Health Foods Pvt Ltd, said, “The Melange Nacho crisps range has been a great hit amongst our patrons for its unique taste, health benefits of veggies and of course the appetizing look.”

Veggie nacho crisps are made by Mexican process, of making stone-ground masa. The crisps are original wedge-shaped, extra thin, gluten-free and cooked in healthy corn oil.