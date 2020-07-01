Cornito’s launches #CornitosFilmyFlavours campaign

Read Article

Cornitos has launched the #CornitosFilmyFlavours campaign – created on Cornitos popular category Nachos Crisps, is pivoted on famous Bollywood dialogues, complete in intonation and style, mapping customers to specific brand attributes and the current situation with well-mimicked dialogues that add a distinct touch of humour.

Especially at a time when people are feeling restless due to lockdown and worried because of the Covid pandemic, the light-hearted campaign provides happy relief in these grim times and timely distraction for people who have generally run out of all options to entertain themselves. The campaign narrative also molds itself into the lockdown experience, further leveraging the situation to convey to audiences that Cornitos delivers even in these difficult times, and while doing so, honouring all the rules and precautions every step of the way – from manufacture to packing to delivery and even transaction.

Vikram Agarwal, MD, Cornitos said, “The challenge before any brand is how it stands up in tough times. And the current times are unique – a grim challenge like nothing else before. It is very important for any brand, but especially a retail one, to constantly stay in the public mind space. With this campaign we aim to create a recall value for the brand. The narrative allowed us to convey to the customers that we are scrupulously following all safe delivery rules. From another perspective, what we have is a fun product; the campaign assures the audiences that their fun times as sparked off by Cornitos Nachos are not compromised in any way. And, of course, the campaign lends a feeling of normalcy in these troubled times.”

Vandana Sethhi, founder, Water Communications and producer of the TVC said, “This is our second Cornitos campaign under lockdown, at the cost of sounding immodest, we are becoming something of masters of lockdown films. We love the challenge it brings; and as with all our other lockdown films, no lockdown rules or safe distancing mandatories have been compromised. From ideation to shooting to production, everything has been conducted remotely, and yet, who would be able to tell the difference from any other film created in normal times. About the concept, we were very confident that a Bollywood-spoof is a winning ticket. Who in this country is not a fan of films, and who therefore, cannot recognize and appreciate the famous dialogues?”

Director of the film Salil Jason Fernandez, delves further into the strategic insights behind the making of this film, “The spoof-treatment, humor and splash of fun are a perfect fit for the brand and category. Cornitos Nachos is perceived as a fun product. Coming as it does with several different flavors, there is a happy analogy in the film wherein the various ‘flavors’ of Bollywood are sampled via famous dialogues from popular films.”

YouTube Link- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dgvblVXPwDU