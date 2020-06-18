Trending now

Latest Updates

Cornitos joins India Food Forum’s ‘Feed the Migrant Workers in Transit’ campaign

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Cornitos has joined hands with India Food Forum for ‘Feed the migrant worker in transit’ campaign. The initiative in association with Zomato Feeding India aims to help India’s migrant workers in transit who don’t have access to a reliable supply of meals in the absence of immediate employment opportunities.

Commenting on this association, Vikram Agarwal, MD, Cornitos said, “In this current time when the entire world is going through tough times, migrant workers in transit are bearing the heat of the crisis. They are the ones who are starving due to lack of basic requirements. With this campaign we aim to support them by giving products from the brand. This initiative is part of our CSR strategy and we hope to bring smiles to the struggling families. It is our way of giving back to the society especially to the ones in need in these difficult times.

‘Feed the Migrant Worker in Transit’ initiative aims to support one million needy families through this programme.

