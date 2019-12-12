Consuming animal products is not a vital nutritional need, but it is difficult to break established habits: Chef Sebastien Kardinal

Chef Sebastien Kardinal is a prominent activist and culinary expert leading the international surge towards veganism. In conversation with Akshay Nayak, Chef Kardinal spoke about his collaboration with Novotel Hotels & Resorts in India to promote veganism in the country

What inspired you to follow veganism though being a vegetarian previously?

I became a vegetarian in 1986, at the age of 14. My reason was simple – I didn’t like meat or fish. So turning vegetarian was a personal choice, for a matter of taste.

I became a Vegan in 2007, due to several factors first, my health. As a vegetarian, I ate a lot of cheese and eggs and found myself overweight, with bad cholesterol. Changing my diet was, therefore, better than taking medication. Secondly, I realised that I was not comfortable with the idea of maintaining the animal farm. I didn’t eat meat from a pulpit, but by eating dairy products, we support the meat industry and its damaging effects on animals and the planet. So there was an ethical trigger. Last but not least, I fell in love with a vegan girl I’ve been with for 13 years. Out of respect for her, I changed the way I cook and consume.

Various parts of the world including Indians do not prefer excluding animal protein from their diet, how are you breaking the myth of its compulsion in diet?

Eating animal products is above all a cultural matter. It is not a vital nutritional need but it is difficult to break with established habits. It is easier to eat meat, eggs or cheese than not to do so in our modern world, especially in France.

At Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, while conducting the master class the aim was to help people change their diet and not to give up their culture, but to change it which is quite easy to take back the dishes you already know and green them up.

French cuisine, in abundance, has dairy infused in its dishes, how are you changing the notion by adopting a vegan approach in French cuisine?

It’s very simple these days, many plant alternatives can be found like Soya milk, Oat milk, Almond, Hemp, Rice. The same goes for cream and butter. They can be simply replaced by margarine or good vegetable oil and I am aware that vegetable oil is consumed in India. The same goes for cheese, there are many vegan choices in the west, whether it’s grated cheese or even blue cheese.

How are you looking at revisiting the global cuisines with a twist of veganism to it?

My approach is above all to respect the traditional recipe and the spirit behind it. I usually study the history of the dish, where it comes from, why it was originally created. Then I look for ways to replace animal products with vegetable products and get closer to texture and function. While conducting the master class at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, I prepared the following dishes Bourguignon, Blanquette Old and Stuffed Tomatoes and explained the importance of each.

Your collaboration with Novotel Hotels to promote veganism in a culturally and demographically diverse country like India?

It is a great opportunity to exchange, transmit and share ideas. I think India has much more to teach me more than I do. I am proud to be able to represent an avant-garde vision of French gastronomy. It is an honour for me to be associated with Novotel Hotels to promote veganism in a culturally and demographically diverse country like India.