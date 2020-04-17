Consumers can now monitor their Zomato delivery partner’s temperature on the app

Read Article

Keeping the safety of food at the forefront, Zomato has launched another safety feature, users can now see the body temperature of their delivery partner on the Zomato app. Available on the order tracking screen, this feature will capture the temperature checked before the delivery partner picks up an order for delivery.

Zomato restaurant partners, along with setting up sanitation stations for delivery partners, will now be using temperature sensors to check the body temperature of the delivery partner and will only hand over the order if it’s found to be within the normal range. We are rapidly increasing the number of restaurants partnering with us for this initiative.

As an essential service provider, it is important we take all measures to ensure safe delivery of the food. Checking the delivery partner’s temperature adds another layer of precautions and we are glad that our restaurant partners have been embracing this feature widely. We hope to expand it to a larger base of restaurants by next week,” added Mohit Sardana, COO- Food Delivery, Zomato.

Zomato has been focused on ensuring safety for all stakeholders – customers, delivery partners, restaurant partners and employees. All measures are geared towards enabling the community in the wake of COVID-19. Zomato has been extensively training its delivery partners on hygiene standards and safety protocols. It also launched Contactless delivery last month and has expanded grocery delivery to 150+ cities in India reaching an estimate of 50 Lakh households across the nation. Zomato has also started Zomato Gold Support Fund, Rider Welfare Fund and Feed the Daily Wager campaign in a bid to provide relief to the community.