Conrad Pune organises 5-km marathon to celebrate 100 years of Hilton

On the occasion of 100 years of Hilton, Conrad Pune organised a 5-km marathon honoring the Pune Traffic Police, titled ‘Run for Traffic Heroes’. Pankaj Deshmukh, DCP of Traffic Police inaugurated the marathon on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Conrad Pune.

Through its online platforms, the hotel encouraged the citizens of Pune to participate in the marathon. While online registrations opened a week prior to the event date, the property also welcomed on-spot registrations for enthusiastic participants. The property received an astounding response from the citizens of Pune; there were 300 participants that gathered at 6 am on Saturday. The event commenced with a warm-up session by a dance troupe organised by Conrad Pune. Deshmukh inaugurated the event with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and flagged off the 5-km marathon.

The marathon concluded at 7.45 am back at Conrad Pune where Shubham Chandra, GM, Conrad Pune addressed the crowd and felicitated the winners. The felicitation ceremony was followed by a healthy breakfast for all the participants at the hotel.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandra said, “Hilton Group’s 100th year has been its most dynamic year with the launch of new brands, innovations like the first truly mobile-centric connected rooms and the group’s expansion into eight new countries. With such consistent development, Hilton is pioneering its way for the next century of hospitality. We at Conrad Pune wanted to celebrate this milestone anniversary by commemorating our everyday unsung heroes who work day in and out to ensure safety and regulation on the roads. We were very pleased by the response received from the citizens of Pune who joined us in honoring our Traffic heroes”.