Conrad Bengaluru to turn two on January 15

After year-long celebrations of turning 100 last year, 2020 brings more reason to celebrate for the Hilton Worldwide. The most iconic address located in the heart of Garden City on MG Road – Conrad Bengaluru, a contemporary luxury hotel by Hilton, celebrates its second year on 15th January.

An oasis amidst the city’s hustle bustle, the 24 story building lends unparalleled views of the Ulsoor Lake from 285 rooms & suites, offers the largest meeting & events space in the city spread across 17,000 sq ft, with a dedicated porch for customised arrivals, five distinct dining venues offering innovative cuisine in an inviting setting and a state-of-the-art wellness floor boasting an outdoor temperature controlled infinity pool, Conrad Spa, and 24×7 fitness center.

Speaking on the occasion, Srijan Vadhera, GM, Conrad Bengaluru, said, “It has been an historic year for us at Hilton India. The love, patronage and support received from our guests and brand friends alike have awarded Conrad Bengaluru with noteworthy accolades including the Leading Business Hotel in South Asia by South Asian Travel Awards 2019 (SATA) and Best Bleisure Hotel in the country at India’s Best Awards 2019 by Travel + Leisure India. We set foot into the new decade with the commitment of delighting global travellers with inspiring experiences infused with local essence.”

Conrad Bengaluru has been a leader in curating culinary experiences which has established the brand as an exclusive destination for inspiring events. Awarded Chef Of The Year by BBC GoodFood 2019 & Executive Chef Of The Year (South India) 2019 by BW Hotelier India, Chef Praveen Shetty believes in teasing the palate through sight first and Bengalurians have thoroughly enjoyed concept based, real time experience events. A few worth mentioning: Masterchef Australia Grand Season Finales curated sit down dinner, Lamborghini Bangalore drive kick off, GQ Gentlemen’s Club hosted dinner and Navarasa an expression of the 7 human emotions through food a sit-down with Chaîne des Rôtisseurs.

This year, Conrad Bengaluru has promised to continue to heighten culinary experiences along with increasing the use of organic products, making sustainability integral. Focusing on nutritious F&B options and absolutely no plastic, events will be conceptualised accordingly to boost further awareness in the gourmet community.

The essence of staying locally inspired resonates in all that Conrad does. In an endeavour to give back to the city, the brand collaborated with NGOs and charitable foundations that help the cause of underprivileged children, children with special needs, old age homes and orphanages. One such collaboration was with IKSHA Foundation- a public charitable trust that is focused on curing Retinoblastoma (eye cancer) diagnosed in underprivileged children. Children from the foundation graced the unveiling of the Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony decorated with over 900 Channapatna toys customised to represent key guest facing departments, sourced by craftsmen from a government backed NGO.

Marking the second anniversary with a cause, no opportunity is left unturned for the hotel to contribute. As consciousness of many individuals has awakened with recurring concerns about plastic and pure water, Conrad is focused on the reduction of plastic and carbon footprint through the installation of an in-house bottling plant. It is estimated to produce 5,40,000 bottles annually, which will contribute a 30 per cent reduction in carbon footprint. Spread across 50 sq m, the electricity required for such a set-up is as low as 0.0028 units per litre of water.

Taking a step towards a better tomorrow, Conrad believes guests travel with purpose. The re-usable glass bottles sterilised after every use and sealed with the tag, sets the stage for a greener and cleaner surrounding.