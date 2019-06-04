Conrad Bengaluru to celebrate Hilton’s centenary year with month-long experiences for guests

Located in the heart of Central Business District on MG Road – Conrad Bengaluru, a contemporary luxury hotel by Hilton is celebrating Hilton’s centenary year.

Conrad Bengaluru will celebrate the milestone with the community, guests and team members. Cake cutting celebrations with guests aged 100 years old, 100 minutes cleanliness drive and 100-minute sport activities throughout the month are some of the ways the hotel is paying tribute to Hilton’s legacy.

Speaking on the occasion Srijan Vadhera, GM, Conrad Bengaluru said, “We are absolutely delighted to be a part of this historic moment. To be marking an incredible anniversary like this at the peak of our strength is a testament to the passion our team members around the world bring to each guest, every day, every time. We are excited to be setting foot into another 100 iconic years and are committed towards spreading the light and warmth of hospitality.”

As part of the celebrations, Conrad Bengaluru will serve the Hilton’s signature innovation – the Piña Colada along with a variety of innovative cocktails all month long in June. As a treat to their guests, the hotel will also reminisce over 100 dishes on the buffet at Caraway Kitchen every day. Giving equal emphasis on wellness, guests in the city can enjoy a 100-minute Aquafit and yoga session or a 100-minute rigorous work-out with Gold medalist trainer –Sajin Kumar.