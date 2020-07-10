Conagra Brands launches more than two dozen new products

Read Article

New meals and snacks inspired by trends including plant-based meals, keto-friendly diets and more

Conagra Brands, one of North America’s leading branded food companies, is celebrating the summer with the debut of more than two dozen new products. More people are cooking and eating at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and Birds Eye, Marie Callender’s, Healthy Choice and Snack Pack are among the brands bringing new items to market to satisfy evolving consumer needs. The new items from Conagra Brands will be hitting store shelves in US this summer.

New plant-based meal and snack option

Plant-based products continue to rise in popularity, and not just for vegetarians and vegans, but for flexitarians too. Nearly 40 per cent of Americans are attempting to incorporate more plant-based options into their diets. To answer the increased demand, brands including Birds Eye, Gardein, Healthy Choice and Marie Callender’s have developed new items including:

Birds Eye Meatless Lasagna with Gardein Plant-Based Protein

Birds Eye Skillets with Gardein Plant-Based Protein

Healthy Choice Power Bowls with Gardein Plant-Based Protein

Gardein Ultimate Plant-Based Jerky

Gardein Plant-Based Soups

Marie Callender’s Pot Pies with Gardein Plant-Based ProteinNew Meal Options for Various Diet Preferences

Today, consumers are following both preferred and prescribed dietary guidelines that best fit their lifestyles and needs. Whether you are eating keto-friendly or on a low-carb meal plan, reducing the gluten in your diet or sticking to an all-vegan consumption, brands including EVOL and Blake’s have created delicious, on-trend options such as:

Blake’s Gluten Free Mac and Cheese

EVOL Pizza

EVOL Modern Lifestyle Bowls with Paleo-friendly options

Healthy Choice Power Bowls Whole EARTH BOWLS )

) Healthy Choice Bone Broth Soups

New Snacks

Another trend that remains popular during this unprecedented time: Eating several small meals versus the once standard three meals a day. Consumers love snacks that are quick and tasty. The latest snacking creations from Snack Pack, Orville Redenbacher’s and Slim Jim are sure to satisfy cravings with a range of delicious, on-the-go options.

Orville Redenbacher’s Microwave Popcorn Made with Avocado Oil

Slim Jim Original N’ Cheese 10-Pack

Slim Jim Pork Rinds

Snack Pack Mermaid Tropical-flavoured Pudding

Over the next few months, there will be more new foods from the Conagra Brands roster including restaurant-inspired meals from P.F. Chang’s Home Menu with single-serve ramen and veggie appetisers, Baked Sides and Cauliflower Wings from Birds Eye, Double Chicken and Meat Bowls from Hungry Man and more.