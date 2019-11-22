Club Med relaunches Club Med Sahoro, Hokkaido resort

Club Med, the premium all-inclusive operator and global snow holiday leader has launched the renovated Club Med Sahoro, Hokkaido resort to be open from November 29, 2019. With over 20 ski resorts across the globe, Club Med continues to expand its leadership of the mountains with ambitious growth plans to cater to global and regional demand for snow holidays and new mountain adventures.

At the newly renovated Club Med Sahoro, Hokkaido resort, guests will learn more about the Ainu culture – the indigenous tribe from Hokkaido – through the resort’s new design and public spaces. The public spaces including the bar, theater and reception have gone through a major overhaul, featuring a fresh modern look this November. Drawing inspiration from the Ainu ornaments, stitching and embroidery, the resort’s interior preserves the beauty and splendor of the culture, presenting a harmonious mix with a modern twist to the traditional Ainu patterns.

Additionally, a new “Magic Carpet”, an outdoor moving walkway which will take children and adult-beginner skiers to the top of the training slope, will also be created for the launch of the new resort. Facilitated by certified Club Med instructors, the Magic Carpet provides a safe and exciting experience for first-time skiers.

“The renovation of Club Med Sahoro, Hokkaido looks to provide our guests with a transformative mountain experience that will not only provide a fantastic snow getaway but will also leave them enriched with authentic Japanese culture and heritage” said Xavier Desaulles, Chief Executive Officer, APAC Markets Club Med.

The new-and-improved Club Med Sahoro Hokkaido resort will also include facilities and activities to provide guests with a holistic snow holiday experience, from an open-air hot Canadian bath amidst natural surroundings, to hands-on traditional soba-making classes that are perfect for families

The resort aims to honor local Japanese traditions, while infusing the lively and convivial essence of Club Med. Moreover, Hokkaido is known for the best, premium quality powder snow in Japan which is perfect for winter sports and activities. This is ideal especially for snow holiday goers from India as the country has the highest percentage i.e. 75% of snow holiday vacationers in APAC that enjoy skiing and snowboarding as per Club Med’s latest Asia-Pacific (APAC) Snow Brand Study 2019. At Club Med Sahoro Hokkaido, professional instructors offer lessons for all levels without the hassle of long queues and provide lift passes; all of which is included in one’s stay at the resort.

With Japan being one of the top travel destinations in Asia, Club Med Sahoro Hokkaido is the perfect location to reconnect with loved ones and begin new traditions amongst the snow-topped peaks of the Hidaka Mountains, complete with picturesque views.