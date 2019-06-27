Club Mahindra Virajpet bags India’s first ‘Zero Waste to Landfill’ resort title

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, India’s leading player in the leisure hospitality industry, sets a sustainability benchmark with its Coorg property in Karnataka – Club Mahindra Virajpet, recently being certified as India’s first ‘Zero Waste to Landfill’ (ZWL) resort.

This pioneering achievement was the result of several initiatives, resulting in the resort recycling and reusing 99.32 per cent of its waste, preventing it from going into landfills. Intertek, a renowned quality assurance provider to industries worldwide, certified the resort.

Speaking on the achievement, Kavinder Singh, MD & CEO, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India (MHRIL) said, “Sustainability is the core to everything we do at Club Mahindra and I am delighted that our Virajpet property has been recognised for becoming a Zero waste to Landfill resort, a first for any resort in India. This is another step in our journey towards becoming India’s leading sustainable resort chain.”

Zero Waste is a philosophy that encourages the redesign of resource life cycles so that all products are reused. The goal is for no trash to be sent to landfills, incinerators, or the oceans. As per internationally approved standards, organisations with more than 99 per cent waste diversion from landfills receive ‘Zero Waste to Landfill’ certification.

Club Mahindra’s journey towards ZWL commenced in September 2018, by the resort first sourcing materials that are eco-friendly and bio-degradable for example – straws, laundry bags & packaging of bathroom amenities made from corn starch, disposable wooden cutlery, liquid soap dispensers in rooms instead of soaps and bottled shampoos, etc.

The resort identifies and categorises waste, allowing for its proper disposal through authorised collectors and recyclers. The sustainability measures taken at the resort include converting of food waste into manure; sewage water is treated in a STP which is used for gardening; aerators installed in taps of all rooms to reduce water consumption; eliminated the use of plastic bottles, rainwater harvesting and the plantation of an organic garden within the resort premises.