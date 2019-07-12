Club Mahindra expands Ashtamudi resort in Kerala

Spread the love











Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India (Club Mahindra) recently announced the expansion of its scenic Ashtamudi resort in Kerala, taking the total number of rooms to 102 from 56. The resort will also see the launch of two new restaurants and the addition of carefully curated experiences to deliver a truly memorable travel experience for members.

Speaking about the expansion, Kavinder Singh, MD & CEO, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, said, “Mahindra Holidays has a special relationship with Kerala going back to 1997 when the Club Mahindra Resort in Munnar opened its doors. Currently we have seven resorts in Kerala and this expansion at Ashtamudi is part of our larger plan to add 1400-1500 rooms across all our resorts over the next 4 years. The addition of 56 guest rooms and state-of-the-art facilities will further enhance the experience of our members.”

Spread over 15 acres, the resort is set in the lush green district of Kollam on the banks of the Ashtamudi river. The resort includes 22 floating cottages, that are elegantly designed and inspired by local architectural traditions, incorporating thatched roofs and wickerwork furniture. The resort has also added two new restaurants – Ripples, a multi-cuisine buffet restaurant and Finz, a floating restaurant specialising in seafood.

The resort also offers various unique experiences for members like the daily boat trips to explore the beauty of the Ashtamudi Lake, Munroe Island canal and Dolphin Point. Other experiences include houseboat rides, Freego, Q Bike, Berg Kart, Pedal Boat, E-Cycle, Canoeing and more.

The Ashtamudi resort has also expanded its kid’s activity center ‘Happy Hub’ and introduced activities like the Rainbow Cube, life-size Jenga, Labyrinth, Tetris Pouffes, Rise and Slide, Wall Ball and Unlock the Sword.