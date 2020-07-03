Club Mahindra, Ayushmann Khurana in digital initiative to rediscover India

Read Article

Club Mahindra, a leading vacation ownership brand, is inspiring people to reignite their passion and zest for travelling, with their digital campaign, #LoveIndiaSeeIndia. Through their ‘India Dekho’ initiative, they’re calling upon people to share their favourite holiday destinations in India and relive those magical memories once again, while staying indoors. As part of the #LoveIndiaSeeIndia campaign, the brand will now engage with audiences through the eyes and voice of Ayushmann Khurrana, one of Bollywood’s most popular and loved artistes.

The actor, who has won over social media with his poignant verses and couplets, will be sharing an evocative message online, through the digital film ‘Mai Phir Aunga’. In this video, the actor professes his love for India and its multi-dimensional attractions – the beautiful terrains, mesmerising experiences, mouth-watering cuisines – and his deep desire to be back and enjoy all of these.

Talking about the campaign, Ramin Saherwala, chief marketing officer, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India, says, “All of us have fond memories of our favourite travel destinations and experiences, and it is during these times that there is a sense of nostalgia about them. This film builds a resonance with the audience and evokes a strong desire to relive their travel memories and recreate magical moments with their loved ones.”

Though the lockdown has forced people to stay indoors, their love for travel has not diminished. They are yearning to reconnect with engaging and exquisite experiences that only travel can offer.

Club Mahindra offers access to over 100 resorts in India and abroad, with over 200 immersive experiences. As the country steadily emerges from the lockdown, the brand is evolving their resort experience to prioritise the safety and well-being of their members and staff, ensuring that they exude the same warmth and service while delivering the signature ‘Club Mahindra’ experiences.