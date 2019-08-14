Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives and Cinnamon Bey Beruwala secure Green Globe recertifications

In recognition of their adherence to top eco-friendly strategies and global sustainability practices, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives and Cinnamon Bey Beruwala have once again received certifications from the prestigious Green Globe initiative. Showcasing how the concept of eco-friendly luxury is the future of the hospitality industry, Cinnamon Bey Beruwala received its certification for the fifth consecutive year and has been awarded the highly acclaimed ‘Gold’ status by Green Globe. Whilst all of the hotels in the Cinnamon portfolio have received Green Globe certifications at-least once, Cinnamon Bey Beruwala is the only Cinnamon property to have achieved ‘Gold’ status, marking a key milestone for the brand in its ongoing quest to run an environmentally-friendly operation that conserves energy, minimises waste and promotes sustainability at every touch point.

The Green Globe initiative recognises and awards corporate in the travel and tourism industry that demonstrate extraordinary eco-friendly approaches, attitudes and practices that help steer their countries and businesses towards a green, pollution-free era. Both Cinnamon Bey Beruwala and Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives demonstrated their exemplary ability to manage energy consumption, reduce their carbon footprint and achieve sustainable growth that aligns well with national and regional environmental goals. The rigorous certification process required an in-depth review of each hotel’s green practices and after a thorough evaluation, only top-performing properties were granted their certification.

Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts embodies the essence of inspired living and represents a vibrant and contemporary take on hospitality. The brand has always been an industry trendsetter and has continuously strived to deliver immersive, engaging and meaningful guest experiences, whilst managing its impact on its areas of operation and the communities that live within close proximity to each property.

Commenting on this achievement, Hishan Singhawansa, sector head, Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, stated, “We are proud to have achieved Gold status from the Green Globe initiative. This is a meaningful milestone for our brand and it reiterates our commitment to maintaining world-class standards in sustainability. It is our obligation as a responsible industry partner to not only implement environmentally-friendly practices, but to also endorse them persistently to influence those around us. Our people play a significant role towards achieving these milestones ensuring that progressive steps are taken every day to meet daily, weekly, monthly goals towards strengthening our green initiatives and in doing so, securing global recognition for our properties.”

Set on a private island in the Kaafu Atoll, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives is a 25-minute boat ride from the island of Male while Cinnamon Bey Beruwala is situated on a picturesque stretch of land flanked by the Indian Ocean and the river. Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts is a chain comprising 14 distinct hotels and resorts located in key areas across Sri Lanka and the Maldives. The Cinnamon brand promises holistic and enhanced experiences that are tailor-made to suit the specific interests of travellers. Driven by innovation and excellence, it focuses on delivering memorable holidays and getaways that deliver exceptional standards of service whilst showcasing the warmth and vibrancy of contemporary Sri Lankan hospitality.