Cinnamon Bey Beruwala in Sri Lanka launches authentic Indian cuisine outlet Tandoor

Cinnamon Bey Beruwala, part of the Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts chain recently launched the latest addition to its restaurant portfolio – Tandoor, which will now offer guests a delectable array of traditional Indian staple dishes and delicacies. Infused with rich spices and flavours, each course and meal at Tandoor will be prepared using a mix of culinary techniques, the freshest ingredients, and the use of rustic clay ovens.

Under the culinary expertise of Indian Chef Khan, a variety of tempting tandoor dishes such as Chicken Tikka Masala, together with a range of hearty curries as well as freshly baked naan and roti breads, khichdi, a variety of chutneys to rasam will be served here. Open from 7.30 pm to 10.30 pm, the restaurant has indoor and outdoor seating arrangements to accommodate intimate gatherings of 12 and 15 guests respectively.

With the launch of this classic Indian Clay Oven restaurant, the hotel is now home to seven unique dining experiences offering travellers an ample choice during their stay at Cinnamon Bey.

Commenting on the launch of Tandoor, Mike Jawad, GM of Cinnamon Bey Beruwala said, “We are pleased to further enhance Cinnamon Bey’s diverse dining offerings with the introduction of an exclusive Indian restaurant. I am honoured to have received the opportunity to overlook this particular restaurant, and I look forward to sharing the unique tastes, iconic dishes and signature staples that are the heart and soul of Indian cuisine, with travellers from across Sri Lanka and the world. Cinnamon is known for curating world-class gastronomic experiences, and we hope that Tandoor will further reinforce the hotel’s position as an iconic culinary hotspot in the region.”