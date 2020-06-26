Chef Yash Mathur: As the hygiene manager, I envision to keep upgrading the standards of hygiene at the hotel

Read Article

With the announcement of Unlock 1.0, ahead of its opening, Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway appointed a hygiene manager to train the associates and to maintain cleanliness and hygiene throughout the hotel, at all times. Chef Yash Mathur, executive sous chef, speaks about his role as the hygiene manager at the hotel

What special training did you seek from the experts in the healthcare fraternity to become a hygiene manager at the hotel?

Though being a chef in the industry since years, the basics about hygiene are well known to me, but to become a hygiene manager of the hotel, I was required to polish and undergo a lot of training. It really took a lot to train myself. I trained myself by attending the various webinars conducted by our Hygiene partners. Also, various conversations with other departments and people working with hygiene oriented companies. I really went to the depth of the topic, when given a chance to make hygiene LSOPs of the entire hotel for various departments, also about various chemicals and their concentration which is again very important for a hygiene manager to know about.

How are you taking care of due diligence at the hotel in educating both the staff and the guests?

We have designed various log sheets for each department which are to be filled by the department representatives and are signed by department senior managers only. I have a system to record those log sheets. Being a hygiene manager, I have designed various training programmes to train the staff about current Covid situation and maintaining hygiene and sanitisation in the hotel. All the associates joining now have to undergo training before joining the department.

At various public places and in guest rooms, we have placed wall stickers about Marriott’s initiative by the name We Care and QR codes are in place which can be scanned to view the hygiene practices being followed at the hotel.

What are the challenges and opportunities that you are seeing while wearing two hats – i.e. of a sous chef and hygiene manager at the hotel?

It is of course a great learning. Being a chef is always a proud moment for me, but now as a hygiene manager, I oversee the maintenance and upkeep of hygiene standards in the hotel to ensure that all the guests and staff members are safe and of course the food served is free from any type of contamination.

How are you maintaining a balanced check on the back-end operations like kitchens, etc. at the hotel too?

Since I am a chef and most of the time I am in the kitchen, it becomes my prime responsibility to check kitchen operations, as we know if the food will get contaminated, it can be life-threatening. Apart from the kitchen, I have a check on other back areas also like In-room dining area, staff cafeteria and staff lockers – to name a few.

Your vision for the hotel as a hygiene manager?

As a hygiene manager, my vision for the hotel is to keep upgrading the standards of hygiene and to train each individual about the importance of maintaining hygiene in the premises.