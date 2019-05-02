Chef Vishal Atreya joins The Pump House, Bengaluru as managing partner

The Pump House (TPH), Bengaluru’s newest brewery, known for its handcrafted beers and culinary offerings has roped in Chef Vishal Atreya, a perfectionist and an exceptionally committed culinary expert as its managing partner. Chef Atreya brings with him an impeccable set of gastronomical skills and proven track record of setting up some of the established names in the premium hotel segment. His leadership skills and manpower management have enabled his previous employers to attain greater productivity at work and further strengthen their brand names in a competitive market.

In his new role, Chef Atreya is entrusted to look after overall operations at TPH and create new business opportunities, develop new talents, plan and develop guidelines to maintain market leadership. He is also entrusted to build meaningful relationships with the customers that will complement and enhance TPH’s ability to meet the ever-changing needs of customers while continuing to provide superlative experience to them.

Chef Atreya brings with him over two decades of hospitality experience, which he has amassed from working in different parts of the world where he mastered various forms of cooking i.e. Western, Indian and Asian cuisines. He is capable of managing fine dining and large banqueting while looking after and motivating staff to perform to their best of abilities. He consistently creates new recipes and menus, implements seasonal ingredients and modern techniques for a refreshing culinary outlook.

He most recently served as the executive chef of JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu. Prior to that, he was executive chef at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar and The Imperial New Delhi and many more established hospitality chains.