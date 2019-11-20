Chef Varun Inamdar with Lee Kum Kee hosts master class on authentic Chinese cuisine

Chinese food is the a popular foreign cuisine in India. Paying heed to it, the ‘Culinary Cooking Master Class’ was organised by Chef Varun Inamdar and Lee Kum Kee – the makers of authentic Chinese sauces and condiments. The cooking class at Food Hall, Santacruz received audience ranging from all age groups, gender and even the millennials wanting a taste of the favourite food.

Chef Inamdar who curated the dishes at the masterclass said, “One of the reasons of Chinese cuisine’s increasing popularity in India is its ease of making and ingredient sourcing. And the key to perfecting the dish is in choosing the right sauces and condiments which brings out the authentic oriental flavours. When you use Lee Kum Kee products, I guarantee you that it can’t get more Chinese than this.”

Chef Inamdar wears the mantle of being the chosen chef for presidential and prime ministerial visits to India.

Steering away from the traditional favourites like stir fry veggies, hakka noodles etc, Chef Inamdar gave his guests a taste of dishes like Chilli Bean Patacones, Hoisin Risotto and Vanilla ice cream rippled with light soy caramel using premium Lee Kum Kee sauces like Panda Oyster Sauce, Light Soy Sauce, Dark Soy Sauce, Sesame Oil, Chiu Chow Chilli Oil, Plum Sauce etc.

With its entry in India, Lee Kum Kee – a century-old ethnic enterprise, looks to promote and celebrate authentic Chinese culinary culture in the Indian kitchens. The brand offers a wide range of products that can be used to create an eclectic mix of Chinese dishes that suit the Indian palate without compromising on the originality of oriental flavours.