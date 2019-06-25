Chef Christiaan Stoop to showcase European cuisine in four plates at The Oberoi, Mumbai

The Oberoi, Mumbai has recently flown culinary traveller – Chef Christiaan Stoop from The Oberoi, New Delhi to Vetro at The Oberoi, Mumbai for a special culinary showcase that will entail Chef Christiaan Stoop’s Tasting menus at Vetro, between July 10 to July 14, 2019. The menu will be available as a Lunch Menu Du Jour which will feature a 3-course tasting menu and Dinner will showcase a Chef’s Gourmand menu with 5 courses. Each course may also be paired with a selection of old and new world wines from the ‘Best of Europe’ by our Sommelier. Chef Stoop’s menu promises to take diners through a four-course trip through various European countries.

Taking this excellent reputation forward are the skilled hands of Sous Chef Stoop, who hails from Munich, Germany has worked with some of the most acclaimed chefs and Michelin starred restaurants from across the world.

Mentored by celebrated seven-time Michelin star awarded Chef Carme Ruscalleda, Chef Stoop is one of the most innovative chefs in The Oberoi Group. Chef Stoop has also been mentored by Chef Heston Blumenthal of The Fat Duck fame and Chef Bobby Bräuer in Germany at the ‘BMW World’.

Of German origin and having worked in acclaimed kitchens in the continent, Chef Stoop brings a fresh perspective to the various cuisines. From the selection of Fresh Spring vegetables on a bed of Corn Purée accompanied by a small dollop of Black garlic reduction, or the Lamb Loin with Potato Gratin and mint jus from France to the subtle flavour nuances from the United Kingdom that is represented by Poached cucumber topped by a sweet note of Seabuckthorn and crunch of Hazelnut. And three kinds of mustard come together to form the punchy sauce from Spain accompanied Confit Salmon and Puffed Amaranth.

And, as all journeys must to end at home, the German chef completes the four-course menu with his version of Bavarian crème served with a raspberry sorbet and fresh thyme leaves.

Other European signature dishes include the Pressed lamb shoulder with Potato gratin pickled red cabbage and red wine jus, Barbequed Eggplant with BBQ sauce, Feta Cheese and Pine Nuts, Confit Salmon with pickled seasonal vegetables, mustard sauce, Black garlic and puffed amaranth and the White leek veloute with mushroom croustarde and pistachio.

The menu brings in a variety of ingredients, flavours and textures, with every course distinctly different from the previous one. The week long showcase will see the finer nuances of European cuisine that combines traditionalism revisited with creativeness, with a focus on only the finest seasonal ingredients, that celebrates the culinary art of European gastronomy.