Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

India will see its first Radisson Red…

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Home > Latest Updates > Chef Angad Singh Rana bags Quality NZ Culinary Cup 2020
Latest Updates

Chef Angad Singh Rana bags Quality NZ Culinary Cup 2020

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Read Article

Cricketer Stephen Fleming today announced Chef Angad Singh Rana as the winner of New Zealand’s first ‘Virtual’ Chef competition – the ‘Quality NZ Culinary Cup’ held in India. Launched in response to the Covid-19 outbreak to help keep chefs motivated and connected during a challenging time, the competition witnessed 120+ entries of which finalists were shortlisted. The panel of judges included Fleming and the heads of the supporting culinary associations including Chef Davinder Kumar, Chef Salil Fadnis, Chef Jugesh Arora.

Fleming, who is the shareholder and ambassador of QualityNZ Imports, said, “With everyone being in lockdown, we wanted to think of a way to stay connected and give the community something positive to think about and be involved in. Who doesn’t enjoy cooking? Being in lockdown has allowed many people to have a go at cooking their own meals. I’ve been using a few of the Pure South lamb products and our Seafood to cook my own favourite recipes while being in lockdown here in NZ.”

Dr Nitin Nagrale, CEO – India and emerging markets, QualityNZ, said, “The places available in the competition were full within one day of the entries opening and we were oversubscribed. It has been fantastic, and we are thrilled that the chefs have seized the opportunity to compete in the competition and be involved in something they are so passionate about.”

The QualityNZ Culinary Cup 2020 is supported by the South India Chef’s Association, the Indian Culinary Forum and the Western India Culinary Association.

There were category winners as well, in which Chef Rana bagged the QualityNZ Culinary Cup Seafood Challenge title while Chef Vaibhav Bhargava secured the QualityNZ Culinary Cup Mutto/Lamb Challenge title.

Share

Related posts

Travelguru ties up with ITDC to host all Ashok Group properties

Relais & Châteaux observed Charity Day in Indian Subcontinent

EF&H Staff-Delhi

Jai Ganesh Ramnath: The healthy approach to coffee in the post-COVID World

Jai Ganesh Ramnath

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Webinar on the Post Covid-19 Classroom and Career Path
Register Now!
close-image