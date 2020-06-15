Chef Angad Singh Rana bags Quality NZ Culinary Cup 2020

Read Article

Cricketer Stephen Fleming today announced Chef Angad Singh Rana as the winner of New Zealand’s first ‘Virtual’ Chef competition – the ‘Quality NZ Culinary Cup’ held in India. Launched in response to the Covid-19 outbreak to help keep chefs motivated and connected during a challenging time, the competition witnessed 120+ entries of which finalists were shortlisted. The panel of judges included Fleming and the heads of the supporting culinary associations including Chef Davinder Kumar, Chef Salil Fadnis, Chef Jugesh Arora.

Fleming, who is the shareholder and ambassador of QualityNZ Imports, said, “With everyone being in lockdown, we wanted to think of a way to stay connected and give the community something positive to think about and be involved in. Who doesn’t enjoy cooking? Being in lockdown has allowed many people to have a go at cooking their own meals. I’ve been using a few of the Pure South lamb products and our Seafood to cook my own favourite recipes while being in lockdown here in NZ.”

Dr Nitin Nagrale, CEO – India and emerging markets, QualityNZ, said, “The places available in the competition were full within one day of the entries opening and we were oversubscribed. It has been fantastic, and we are thrilled that the chefs have seized the opportunity to compete in the competition and be involved in something they are so passionate about.”

The QualityNZ Culinary Cup 2020 is supported by the South India Chef’s Association, the Indian Culinary Forum and the Western India Culinary Association.

There were category winners as well, in which Chef Rana bagged the QualityNZ Culinary Cup Seafood Challenge title while Chef Vaibhav Bhargava secured the QualityNZ Culinary Cup Mutto/Lamb Challenge title.