Chef Amit Chowdhury: We at The Taj Mahal Palace & Tower, Mumbai will revisit our menus to incorporate more immune rich foods

Chef Amit Chowdhury, executive chef, The Taj Mahal Palace & Tower, Mumbai, while conversing with Akshay Nayak about his culinary journey with the hotel right since the start of his professional career, elucidates that as the demand for healthier F&B options are on the rise, they will explore revisiting their menus to incorporate more plant-based meat substitutes and immune rich foods, as the global crisis nears an end

What inspired you to pursue the culinary arts?

The love for good food, curiosity about the different dietary and flavour preferences of people from different parts of the world, in addition to the motivating factor of seeing my father cooking his special curries on Sundays!

What were the initial challenges and opportunities throughout your journey in the culinary world?

At the beginning of my career (1985) it was the nature of the job. Culinary specialisation was not a recognised career back then. In addition, meeting the high standards set by our senior colleagues was a challenge since we were from culinary colleges and at the very beginning of our professional journey, as compared to our more hands-on and experienced seniors, who had risen through the ranks over the years. However, this also presented us with many opportunities to learn on the shop floor, hone our skills under the guidance of experts, learn about the latest food trends, visit different countries to learn the many nuances of their cuisine, gain insight about luxury foods and experience them.

How has the stint been with Taj?

My stint with Taj has been wonderful – a journey that has taught me to develop my culinary skills while honing my leadership/managerial skills. It has made me understand that I bring value to the company, and has further strengthened my belief in the importance of teamwork. Taj has a wonderful work culture of recognising , encouraging and rewarding hard work and talent. I have benefitted from the overall guidance, opportunities, and learning along my journey here. Taj has been key in helping me achieve my ambition and goals.

What strategies have you devised to make your guest experience the Tajness in F&B, once the businesses are rolling in full strength again?

With social distancing being the need of the hour, we will be offering our guests a chance to get their hands on some select essential products while experiencing a touch of legendary hospitality right in the comfort of their homes, with our [email protected] services. In the first phase of these services, which will be rolling out soon, signature dishes from our specialty restaurants such as Shamiana, will be available to guests.

With an increasing demand for healthier F&B options, we will explore revisiting our menus to incorporate more plant-based meat substitutes and immune rich foods.

We will also be introducing additional trending healthy food options such as nutritional yeast, ashwagandha, seaweed, fermented foods with gut-healthy probiotics, infused vinegar and fermented dairy products in our menus.

Moving forward what would you suggest the aspiring chefs keen on joining the industry?

I would suggest one that they must have passion and a love for cooking; be dedicated and work hard; learn your basics and hone your skills; develop your own style; develop a strong professional attitude and work ethics – there is no substitute for hard work and perseverance.