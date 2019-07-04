Charcoal Eats opens 50th outlet in India

The fast growing destination for on-the-go Indian food, Charcoal Eats, yesterday announced its 50th outlet. The new outlet is strategically located in an upcoming residential area of Pimple Saudagar, Pune, near the Rajiv Gandhi InfoTech Park. This is the seventh Charcoal Eats outlet in Pune (after Kalyani Nagar, Hadapsar, Aundh, Karve Nagar, Fatima Nagar and Wakad). The company has plans to open 10 more outlets to ensure easy access to its delicious modern Indian flavours for all Punekars across the city.

Aiming to be the definitive destination for on-the-go Indian food, Charcoals Eats is achieving success by providing delicious, high quality food at affordable prices, to its expanding consumer base and focussing on ensuring customer delight. The brand plans to have 300 on-the-go outlets across 20 cities in the next 12 months.

Charcoal started with six biryani variants and today serves over 50 different all-day food options across snack and meal times, that include biryanis, starters, curries, rice bowls, rolls, pav wows, loaded fries, beverages & desserts.

Speaking on the occasion, Anurag Mehrotra, co-founder & CEO, Charcoal Eats said , “The 50th outlet is an exciting milestone for us in a short span of three years. We attribute our success to our customers and business partners. We believe that our focus on quality and consistency of food, keeping the customer preference & convenience at the centre of our decision making and our lean business model with laser focus approach on profitability at the operational level are key to our success. We are going to be more aggressive in the next 12 months as we get to 300 on-the-go outlets and bring our modern Indian flavours to many more consumers.”

Launched in September 2015, Charcoal Eats currently has 50 outlets across 15 Indian cities including Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bangalore, Pune, Gurugram, Chennai, Nashik, Gandhinagar, Jaipur, Jamshedpur, Indore and Tricity. Of these, 27 offer dine-in facilities, while all offer takeaway and delivery.