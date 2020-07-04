Channel your wanderlust: LHW’s must-visit new hotels

Read Article

The Leading Hotels of the World (LHW) is pleased to introduce its highly anticipated new builds and renovated member hotels debuting throughout 2020.

Shannon Knapp, president and CEO, The Leading Hotels of the World said, “The events of the past few months are likely to change the way we travel in the future. But one thing, we are certain, will remain the same, our travellers’ unshakable passion for exploring what makes this world so special. Venturing beyond the guidebooks. Making connections with like-minded people. And seeking what is truly uncommon. When our guests are ready to travel again, we look forward to welcoming them home to the many Leading Hotels around the world that hold a special place in their hearts and helping them discover those new members that have just been unveiled. Whether travellers will be looking for an adventurous escape or a visit to a beloved city, our family of independent luxury hoteliers will be ready to welcome guests with open arms.”

These Leading Hotel newcomers are deeply rooted in their destinations and are sure to offer a world of possibilities within and beyond their doorsteps. Now is the moment to pair passions with inspiring destinations and to plan ahead for future vacations.

The Adventure Junkie

From skiing the majestic summits of the Vanoise mountains, to experiencing one of the first luxury camps in Central America in the Arenal Volcano National Park, travellers can jumpstart their adrenalin rush at:

Airelles Val d’Isère, Mademoiselle (Val d’Isère, France) – Opened December 2019

Nayara Tented Camp (La Palma, Costa Rica) – Opened December 2019

Hotel Montevideo (Montevideo, Uruguay) – Opening October 2020

The Artfully Inspired

Those with the affinity for unique design and creative touches can stay in Leading Hotels’ newest art-forward properties at:

Hall Arts Hotel (Dallas, Texas, USA) – Opened December 2019

Kozmo Hotel Budapest (Budapest, Hungary) – Opening September 2020

The Newbury Boston (Boston, Massachusetts, USA) – Opening September 2020

The History Enthusiast

Spend an unforgettable night at a landmark hotel dating back to the 13th century or staying nearby a city’s most historic sites like Zurich’s Opera House or Wat Pho at:

Palace Elisabeth , Hvar Heritage Hotel (Hvar, Croatia) – Opened September 2019

La Reserve Eden au Lac Zurich (Zurich, Switzerland) – Opened December 2019

Capella Bangkok (Bangkok, Thailand) – Opening July 2020

King’s Mansion (Candolim, Goa, India) – Opening August 2020

The Fashionista

The elegant city traveller can relish in days filled of refined shopping and city strolling, or even Fashion Weeks in these destinations. Exceptionally stylish havens await at:

J.K. Place Paris (Paris, France) – Opened January 2020

J Hotel Tower, Shanghai (Shanghai, China) – Opening July 2020

The Fifth Avenue Hotel (New York, New York, USA) – Opening September 2020

The Sun Seeker

Whether travellers prefer to sunbathe at the famous Poetto Beach or explore the most irresistible private enclave in St. Barth these new hotels exude barefoot luxury while staying at:

Palazzo Doglio (Cagliari, Sardina, Italy) – Opened February 2020

The Legian Sire Lombok (Lombok, Indonesia) – Opening August 2020

Le-Guanahani (St. Barthelemy) – Renovation unveiled October 2020

The Wellness Guru

To experience a moment of peace and serenity, travellers can unwind in a 15th century monastery boasting a world-class spa or enjoy total body wellness with panoramic views of Tokyo at:

The Okura Tokyo (Tokyo, Japan) – Opened September 2019

Chateau Papillon Resort Hotel & Spa (Prague, Czech Republic) – Opening September 2020

The Gastronome

Foodies can explore the culinary wonders of the world from tasting a locally crafted menu created by a three Michelin Star Chef or dining in the new 10,000 square-feet Nobu Restaurant located on Chicago’s acclaimed ‘Restaurant Row’ at:

Armancette Hotel, Chalets & Spa (Saint Gervais les Bains, France) – Opened July 2019

The Kahala Hotel & Resort Yokohama (Yokohama, Japan) – Opening June 2020

Nobu Chicago (Chicago, Illinois, United States) – Opening October 2020