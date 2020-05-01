Chander Baljee: Royal Orchid Metropole which completes its centenary this year is very dear to me personally

Read Article

A heritage luxury hotel celebrating its 100th year in 2020, the Royal Orchid Metropole offers the finest ‘stay and dine’ heritage experience in Mysuru. Originally built by the Wadiyar dynasty as a guest house for the Maharaja’s elite British guests, the legacy property features 30 grand suites and luxurious rooms with private balconies, all of which exude glamour and nostalgia.

Speaking exclusively to Express Food & Hospitality, Chander Baljee, chairman & managing director, Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels said, “We’re delighted to see Royal Orchid Metropole celebrate 100 years. It’s one of our most coveted properties and it’s very dear to me personally. You can call it emotional attachment; I came to Bengaluru in 1972 to bid for Metropole but due to some litigation, the tender was shelved. I stayed back in the city and the whole Royal Orchid journey started from there.”

He added, “We got Metropole 15 years ago and we’ve been lucky to run it as a heritage hotel. Also, Metropole’s centenary in 2020 coincides with my father’s 100th birthday, which was 1920. It’s an absolute delight and a very nostalgic time for me. We hope to see Metropole celebrate another 100 glorious years.”

For tourists seeking luxury accommodation in the heart of Mysuru, the hotel features an open-air courtyard barbeque restaurant- Shikari, a vintage bar – Skand’el, and the city’s most popular Indian restaurant – Tiger Trail, known for its tagline ‘The Last Word in Indian Food’. The hotel also features a ‘play zone’ for kids and offers 3 boutique styled banquet spaces for corporate events and celebrations, manicured gardens, a gym, and a swimming pool.

A 3.5-hour drive from Bengaluru, the hotel is located close to Mysuru Palace and is a 20-minute drive from Brindavan Gardens. The hotel is also preferred by visitors who wish to explore Srirangapatana, the Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, Somanathapura Temple, Chamundi Hills, and wildlife parks of Karnataka.