Chalet Hotels bags ‘Great Place to Work’ title certified by Great Place to Work Institute India

Read Article

Chalet Hotels, owner, developer and asset manager of high-end hotels in key metro cities in India makes its debut, by getting certified in the 2020 – 2021 list of Great Places to Work (GPTW) by Great Place to Work Institute (India). Chalet Hotels makes it to the prestigious list among other top companies basis best practices benchmarked to global standards.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on building, sustaining and recognising High-Trust, High-Performance Culture at workplaces. Chalet Hotels has earned this recognition among several thousands of entries across various sectors like entertainment, media, technology, financial services and more, which were subject to a rigorous screening and selection procedure including Culture Audits and validated employee feedback. The GPTW survey assesses employee experience across five dimensions – credibility, fairness, pride, respect, and camaraderie. The survey is designed to help define the relationship employees have with management, with other employees and the personal connection to their jobs.

Speaking about this, Sanjay Sethi, MD & CEO, Chalet Hotels, said, “As one of the country’s largest hotel asset management companies we are honored to make an entry into the prestigious list of Great Place To Work. In a people-intensive industry like ours, creating an environment with positive employee experience is a key strategic priority for businesses and we are glad this has echoed in the employee feedback too. We have evolved into a company where people inspire and challenge each other to be their best, and recognitions like GPTW strengthen our resolve to do better and focus on creating a benchmark in the industry.”

With the rising number of millennial and Generation Z employees, Chalet Hotels empowers its people through integrated policies and robust learning and development programs. The company has always been one of the pioneers in responsible corporate practices. In 2019, the company also introduced ‘The Pride Side’ policy, which fortifies a non-discriminative and transparent environment at the workplace. Some of the other path leading practices for employees at Chalet Hotels include the Anchal policy which encompasses initiatives and practices to support expectant mothers to achieve work-life balance and to help them conquer challenges. “For the new fathers, we have introduced a 5 days paternity leave-taking in consideration the increased work and personal responsibilities and the inevitable need to make time for the family, to be there for them. A rendezvous with the CEO is a monthly initiative that gives the employees, across all levels, a direct platform to showcase their ideas and concerns or just a discussion with the top management. Every phase in life demands an upgraded version of oneself. Based on this thought, Leadership Execution Accelerated Program (LEAP), a one-year intensive leadership development programme, specially designed to upgrade their professional skills and apply the knowledge gained to function efficiently on a day to day basis,” a statement by the company read.