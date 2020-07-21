Chai Point bullish about vending machine business; launches Android-enabled Bean-to-Cup coffee machines

Read Article

Omnichannel F&B brand, Chai Point, is increasing its bet on the vending machine business – covering not only beverages but also packaged snacks.

Chai Point entered this segment in 2017 by launching boxC.in, an IOT enabled tea/coffee vending machine for its corporate customers. boxC is now a fully automatic Android machine with payment wallets integrated serving a range of white collars’ beverages and thereby contributing close to 38 per cent to the total business revenues (pre-Covid time frame data).

Encouraged by the success of its boxC range of Chai and Filter coffee beverage dispensing machines, Chai Point has now launched an Android enabled vending machine dispensing western coffee with beans grinding mechanism. The new machines come fitted with sim cards and are remotely monitored by Network operating centre (NOC). The tech here is aimed at tapping into corporate and large public spaces like hospitals, stations, hotels for offering a range of coffee and packaged snacks on pay as you go basis. The machine allows for contactless vending through a mobile-based web interface. Furthermore, Chai Point has enabled access to high-quality single-origin Rain Forest Alliance certified beans for these new range of boxC Coffee machines.

Amuleek Singh Bijral, co-founder & CEO, Chai Point, said, “At the beginning of this year, we embraced coffee in a big way. Thanks to our “Vending as a Service” (VAAS) channel powered by boxC machines, we are already amongst the largest sellers of Filter Coffee. With Bean to Cup as a new model, our play in coffee is going to become even larger. We want our customers to be able to enjoy a wide range of coffee right from Americano to Latte to Cappuccino made from the very best quality and ethically grown beans.”

Currently, Chai Point’s coffee and snacking machines are live at 150+ locations. Chai Point expects this to grow to 500+ locations in the next one year.

Chai Point has used its internal Fountain Platform for building contactless vending capability in these Bean-to-Cup coffee machines. With its Network Operating Center approach of managing the entire range of boxC vending machines, Chai Point feels very confident of becoming a very significant player in not only Chai but Coffee domain through vending.

The vending machines too have been designed to throw up intelligence. For example: each of the machine installed sends a heartbeat every five minutes to NOC, which helps them stay informed on the health of the machine, consumption, stock-outs, etc. The pantry staff at the customers’ end also receive training on handling the machine. It is also capable of throwing up error messages to the inbuilt screen in case any of the parts is not closed or handled properly. Similarly, if the machine has been serviced post a complaint, a report gets generated so that one can check on the quality of service or health of any parts that may need replacement or further servicing.

For ease of payments, Chai Point is introducing a hybrid payment model with the launch of vending machines. Leveraging it’s IoT capabilities, companies can now introduce a payment model where the coffee or tea payment can be jointly made by its employees and the companies themselves.