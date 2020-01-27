Trending now

Canadian Maple Syrup to be used at GICC Kolkata

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Maple syrup has long been part of Canada’s cultural fabric. The country produces about 80 per cent of the world’s pure maple syrup. Pure maple products contain no preservatives, artificial colour or flavouring.

Now enjoyed in 58 countries around the world, Canadian maple syrup products range from traditional maple syrup to maple sugar, maple butter, maple candy and a full range of products containing maple syrup such as cereals, yoghurts and more. Quality maple sugar production is a source of great pride for Canadians –a true connection to nature. Maple syrup is commonly used as a sweetener, a topping for pancakes and waffles or as an ingredient in baking. It’s sweet, it’s delicious and it’s super Canadian.

Canada is the Country Partner for Kolkata edition of Express Food & Hospitality’s Great Indian Culinary Challenge (GICC) Live Series – India’s leading culinary challenge for professional and student chefs, scheduled to be held in January 2020.

