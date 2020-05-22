C3, Accor’s virtual kitchen company launches 100% vegan concept, Plant Nation in US

Read Article

C3 (Creating Culinary Communities), the leader in virtual kitchen and culinary concept development, announced the launch of its third delivery-only restaurant concept, Plant Nation. C3 is a partnership between sbe; Simon, a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and Accor. The brand is now open with eight locations in the Los Angeles market and plans to expand rapidly during the next six months adding over 40 locations in San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Miami and Los Angeles.

Sam Nazarian, founder & CEO and majority shareholder of C3 commented, “Plant Nation follows in the footsteps of our recent launches – Sam’s Crispy Chicken and Krispy Rice – with offerings that serve a new subset of our customers who are looking for elevated, plant-based options. We will continue to innovate within our strong group of brands and look forward to serving our community, especially during these uncertain times.”

C3’s chief culinary officer, Martin Heierling developed the 100 per cent vegan Plant Nation menu to showcase the versatility and decadence of high-quality, sustainable ingredients. Perfect for lunch or dinner, the menu features pizzas, sandwiches, warm bowls, salads and sides – many items highlight plant-based meat alternatives from industry leaders such as Impossible Foods. With cheeky names -Queen Supreme and HOLY G.O.A.T – Plant Nation is fun and approachable for not just the plant-based community, but for foodies looking to be more sustainable without sacrificing flavour.

“Vegetarian food has gone mainstream – with the online food delivery segment up 30 per cent this year alone, Plant Nation is the perfect platform to show our guests how we use modern culinary techniques to create a memorable and seemingly indulgent experience. We are excited to share Plant Nation’s inventive dishes and innovative partners with our community,” stated Chef Heierling.

The playful, bold packaging design is a result of a collaboration with sbe and award-winning creative marketing agency Digital Kitchen who together created custom carbon-neutral and compostable packaging made from recyclable materials. The visually eye-catching, innovative boxes were thoughtfully designed to maintain the integrity of the food while adding a pop of fun to your meal.

Succeeding sbe’s debut of two new delivery only restaurant concepts, Sam’s Crispy Chicken and Krispy Rice, Plant Nation is the latest driving component of C3 introducing the world to a never-before-seen approach to ghost kitchens and mobile delivery. sbe plans to chart new territory in the growing ghost kitchen industry that’s disrupting the future of dining, giving consumers the ability to order a meal at the touch of a button by opening over 250 ghost kitchens by 2022. Reinforcing sbe’s commitment to this growing field, the global company has coined the term phone to table, cementing its role in the evolving restaurant industry. The concept marks sbe’s foray into the food delivery spectrum that’s set to become a more than US$ 75 billion business in the next two years. By the end of this year, C3 will operate over 180 ghost kitchens spanning multiple existing and forthcoming brands.