Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Our aim is to open 20 outlets…

People on the move

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

The Authentic dining experience

Latest Updates

Burma Burma takes inspiration from countryside flavours and community eating for fourth edition of Thingyan menu

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Burma Burma, the authentic Burmese restaurant and Tea Room, is bringing the Burmese new year festivities in the fourth edition of their Thingyan menu which takes inspiration from the countryside of Myanmar. The food festival will be held in Delhi /NCR from April 19 to May 5; Bangalore from May 10 to May 26, and Mumbai – May 17 to June 2.

“Street food and community meals from the country side are at the heart of our festivities this year, however this time we wanted to ensure that our Thingyan experience reflects the humble hospitality we experienced while dining in quaint villages of Burma,” said Ankit Gupta, owner, Burma Burma. “Hence we decided to dedicate this year’s Thingyan to a basic idea of ‘sharing’. Sharing and community eating have been at the heart of Asian cultures for more than a century, so this year we plan to make your moments with us extra warm, extra yummy and extra memorable,” he added.

Spicy Avacado Tea Leaf Salad

 

The new Thingyan menu has some vibrant flavours from the Mon and Kayin states of Burma, he added. Home style cooking, reinvention of traditional snacks and local use of modern-day healthy ingredients is the highlight of the new year’s menu.

On the menu are special dishes from limited edition menu like spicy avocado tea leaf salad, Quack Palata, 999 Noodles, etc.

Also, the Thingyan festival for the first time will bring Burmese Village set and small plate menu. The unique dishes are packed with flavour and punch, inspired by the southern and central part of Burma.

Related posts

Pause Wines launches Cabernet Sauvignon

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Novotel Imagica Khopoli to open doors on September 16

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Puneet Chhatwal joins Indian Hotels as MD, CEO

Mohit Rathod

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More