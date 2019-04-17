Burma Burma takes inspiration from countryside flavours and community eating for fourth edition of Thingyan menu

Burma Burma, the authentic Burmese restaurant and Tea Room, is bringing the Burmese new year festivities in the fourth edition of their Thingyan menu which takes inspiration from the countryside of Myanmar. The food festival will be held in Delhi /NCR from April 19 to May 5; Bangalore from May 10 to May 26, and Mumbai – May 17 to June 2.

“Street food and community meals from the country side are at the heart of our festivities this year, however this time we wanted to ensure that our Thingyan experience reflects the humble hospitality we experienced while dining in quaint villages of Burma,” said Ankit Gupta, owner, Burma Burma. “Hence we decided to dedicate this year’s Thingyan to a basic idea of ‘sharing’. Sharing and community eating have been at the heart of Asian cultures for more than a century, so this year we plan to make your moments with us extra warm, extra yummy and extra memorable,” he added.

The new Thingyan menu has some vibrant flavours from the Mon and Kayin states of Burma, he added. Home style cooking, reinvention of traditional snacks and local use of modern-day healthy ingredients is the highlight of the new year’s menu.

On the menu are special dishes from limited edition menu like spicy avocado tea leaf salad, Quack Palata, 999 Noodles, etc.

Also, the Thingyan festival for the first time will bring Burmese Village set and small plate menu. The unique dishes are packed with flavour and punch, inspired by the southern and central part of Burma.