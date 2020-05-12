Burger King India with Project Mumbai distributes frontline healthcare workers on International Nurses Day

Read Article

Standing in solidarity with the country’s coronavirus warriors, Burger King India extends support to frontline healthcare workers. Earlier this month, Burger King India partnered with Project Mumbai, a non-profit organisation, to distribute over 8,000 burgers to frontline doctors, nurses and other staff of hospitals in Mumbai. As part of this initiative, Burger King is delivering freshly prepared burgers to the medical staff of JJ Hospital, St. George Hospital, Cama Hospital and to the control room staff of Mantralaya.

Since Covid – 19 outbreak, Burger King has further strengthened its robust restaurant procedures around food safety, cleanliness, and hygiene and has increased its sanitisation frequency across all restaurants in the country. The brand’s ‘Trust in Taste’ protocols ensure safe preparation and delivery of food from the kitchen to the frontline health care workers.

Srinivas Adapa, CMO, Burger King India, said, “We are absolutely honoured to support the medical fraternity who are fighting this battle on the frontlines. We salute their dedication and are grateful to provide safe and hygienic food to support them. We would like to thank our partners, Project Mumbai for partnering with us on this endeavour”

Shishir Joshi, Project Mumbai, said, “#ProjectMumbai has been committed to helping our frontline warriors, the doctors in these trying times. In this process we are delighted to have Burger King volunteering to associate with us and provide some energy to our medical fraternity. #togetherwecan.”