Burger King India opens 200th restaurant

Burger King India recently launched its 200th restaurant, further expanding its presence in the country. The brand claims that it achieved this milestone in a time span of just five years. Burger King had crossed the 100th restaurant mark in the recent past, in 2017.

Burger King embarked on its journey in India with the opening of its first restaurant in Nov 2014 at Select Citywalk Mall in South Delhi. In the last five years, Burger King has been one of the fastest growing QSRs in India with presence across 44 cities. The brand enjoys a strong presence in metros and tier-I cities and is also expanding into tier-II cities across India.

Burger King is positioned on authenticity and self-expression and has successfully established itself in India as a brand that delivers on taste and value. Known for its 100 per cent locally inspired and developed range of burgers & the popular ‘Whopper’, the brand has recently added wraps and breakfast to its menu recently.

The QSR brand has different formats of restaurants that are present across malls, high streets and transit locations like airports, highways and metro stations. The 200th restaurant situated at Chakala Metro station in Andheri in Mumbai is the brand’s first ‘take-away only’ outlet in India.

On this milestone achievement, Rajeev Varman, CEO, Burger King India, said, “We are extremely excited and happy with our growth journey so far. We have doubled the store count to 200 stores within a short span of time. Crossing a landmark milestone is a humbling experience and it only pushes us further to ensure the best for our guests. We will continue to upgrade our restaurant experience and delight our guests with customised menu built on regular innovations. We will continue to stay focused on providing the highest standards of food quality and best in class service to our guests.”